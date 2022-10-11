Rep. Daymon Ely brandishes a draft of a proposal to add a tiebreaking member to a pair of the Legislature’s internal investigations committees. A vote on the proposed change — which came after lawmakers intimated the committees deadlocked in the case of Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, who is accused by a lobbyist and others of harassment — failed Tuesday.
New Mexico legislators, from left, Doreen Gallegos, Patricia Lundstrom, Javier Martinez and Brian Egolf trade notes but fail to come up with a compromise Tuesday on changes to the handling of internal investigations.
Rep. Daymon Ely brandishes a draft of a proposal to add a tiebreaking member to a pair of the Legislature’s internal investigations committees. A vote on the proposed change — which came after lawmakers intimated the committees deadlocked in the case of Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, who is accused by a lobbyist and others of harassment — failed Tuesday.
New Mexico legislators, from left, Doreen Gallegos, Patricia Lundstrom, Javier Martinez and Brian Egolf trade notes but fail to come up with a compromise Tuesday on changes to the handling of internal investigations.
A body of lawmakers charged with administering legislative policies and procedures deadlocked Tuesday on a proposal to add a fifth and tiebreaking member to a pair of interim ethics committees — in effect, killing the proposal and leaving the Legislature’s embattled internal investigation process unchanged.
The Legislative Council’s 7-7 tie vote came after a roughly two-hour debate in the Roundhouse, frustrating some members and outside advocates who said the current situation is untenable.
Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales, said 2-2 interim committee votes leave the ethics investigation process “stuck” and are not good either for complaintants or lawmakers accused of misconduct. He argued adding a fifth member — a lawyer or legal or judicial professional who serves outside the Legislature — was more likely to produce a decision that could either drop the complaint or go forward with a hearing.
Ely joined six Democrats in voting for the change. One Democrat — Rep. Patty Lundstrom of Gallup — joined six Republicans in voting against it.
Four-member interim committees are made up of two Democrats and two Republicans to avoid partisanship decision on any complaint. Some Republicans on the Legislative Council contended adding a fifth member, even one from outside the Legislature, would not necessarily avoid the potential for political bias.
Tuesday’s council hearing was an effort to make at least one small change in current legislative anti-harassment and investigatory policies. For the most part, those guidelines have been set in statute by the Legislature and cannot be changed until it meets again, Ely said.
But the council does have the power to make administrative changes to the policy, such as adding members to the ethics committees, he said.
Calls for reform to the Legislature’s harassment policies and investigation of complaints have grown louder in the wake of accusations by lobbyist Marianna Anaya and others against Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque.
Anaya said Ivey-Soto groped her and displayed inappropriate behavior. Ivey-Soto has denied any wrongdoing, and an investigation followed. Though its results have not been made public, several lawmakers have intimated the interim ethics investigatory committee stalled on a 2-2 vote on whether to move forward with a hearing.
Ivey-Soto told The New Mexican last month he had been told “further action on that complaint was postponed indefinitely.”
Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said last month the ethics committee process had ended with no resolution.
A coalition of advocates from various organizations have been putting steady pressure on lawmakers to initiate measures to rid the Legislature of any inappropriate behavior toward lawmakers, lobbyists and members of the public.
Lan Sena, policy director for the Center for Civic Policy — one of the groups calling for reform — said Tuesday any confidence the public may have had in the Legislature acting to change things “died along with that committee vote.”
She said lawmakers should not try to address the needed changes themselves. Rather, she added, they should let outside entities, including groups calling for change and victims of sexual and other forms of harassment, suggest policy changes.
She said she still has “hope that there will be action going forward” once the Legislature convenes in January for its next session.
Ely expressed disappointment in the council vote.
“They’re happy with the process being stuck and broken. ... The process could have been fixed today and should have been fixed today,” he said.
But even Democrats who voted for Ely’s measure said it would not fully address the problem of harassment at the Roundhouse.
“I don’t think this is the fix,” said Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque. “This institution has to undergo a massive cultural shift.”
He later added: “This is one of the few places of employment where I can think of where the type of hostility that some members of the public and members of our own body has to face ... runs the gamut from sexual harassment to just hostility. We’ve all been there.”
Rep. Patricia Roybal-Caballero, D-Albuquerque, said public harassment has occurred, even among lawmakers, in the Roundhouse.
“I have personally been subjected, as a person of color, a woman of color and a dark woman of color, to public humiliation and harassment by members” of both legislative chambers, said Roybal-Caballero. “And there was no recourse for me to address what I had been subjected to.”
Lundstrom, the lone Democrat to side with Republicans, said lawmakers do have recourse when they feel they are subject to abuse: call the police. Without naming names, she spoke of an incident that happened years ago in which she said she was struck by another representative — which led her to file a police report.
“I don’t believe we are helpless in these situations,” Lundstrom said.
She may have been referring to a 2009 incident in which Lundstrom said then-Rep. Sandra Jeff, D-Crownnpoint, hit her in the arm during a contentious conversation. Police investigated and ultimately dropped the case, according to media reports of the time.
Advocacy groups calling for change also asked the Legislature to remove Ivey-Soto from his leading position on two legislative committees and to expel him from the Senate. Since that time, Ivey-Soto resigned as chair of one of those committees and was removed from his leadership role on the other.
Sena said those groups will continue to put pressure on the Legislature to enact change.
She said she wasn’t sure if there would be legislative initiatives to allow a newly formed external interim ethics commission the power to investigate harassment complaints against lawmakers.
But she noted conversation about the issue “has been a good step.”