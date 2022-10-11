A body of lawmakers charged with administering legislative policies and procedures deadlocked Tuesday on a proposal to add a fifth and tiebreaking member to a pair of interim ethics committees — in effect, killing the proposal and leaving the Legislature’s embattled internal investigation process unchanged.

The Legislative Council’s 7-7 tie vote came after a roughly two-hour debate in the Roundhouse, frustrating some members and outside advocates who said the current situation is untenable.

Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales, said 2-2 interim committee votes leave the ethics investigation process “stuck” and are not good either for complaintants or lawmakers accused of misconduct. He argued adding a fifth member — a lawyer or legal or judicial professional who serves outside the Legislature — was more likely to produce a decision that could either drop the complaint or go forward with a hearing.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

