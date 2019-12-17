Final arguments have concluded in the two-day bench trial of state Sen. Richard Martinez on charges of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving, and a decision is expected around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
State District Judge Francis Mathew said he expects to give a decision Tuesday afternoon on a motion for a mistrial made by the defense. Depending on that decision, he said he will also give a decision on the charges in the case.
On Tuesday morning, Española police Sgt. Cody Martinez continued his testimony, and the defense called Zackary Logsdon of the Española Fire Department. Both sides then gave their final arguments.
Martinez’s attorney, David Foster, made a motion for a mistrial, arguing that the prosecution made a “highly inappropriate” remark about Martinez’s “constitutional right" not to testify in the case.
Special Assistant Attorney General Mark Probasco, who gave that portion of the prosecution’s final argument, responded that he was referring to the lapel video, not to Martinez.
