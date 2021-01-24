Those betting with their head instead of their heart can see what’s around the bend.
If there’s a sure thing in this turbulent time, former President Donald Trump is it. The Senate will acquit Trump of inciting violence against Congress while he headed the executive branch of government.
Truth and justice won’t have anything to do with Trump’s trial. Politics and a dash of arithmetic will set him free after his historic second impeachment.
At least two-thirds of the 100-member Senate would have to vote “guilty” for Trump to be convicted. There’s no chance 17 Republican senators will be brave enough to join the 48 Democrats and two independents in convicting Trump.
The overwhelming majority of the 50 Republican senators will concoct alibis for the former president.
They will say Trump is no longer in power, so a trial and conviction would be invalid as a matter of law.
Beyond that, apologists for Trump will claim he didn’t really encourage his followers to commit violence that took the life of a Capitol police officer, threatened to upend democracy and delayed Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden’s victory.
In the end, Republican senators who once claimed they stood against rioters and for law and order will excuse Trump’s excesses as the response of a man who believed the election was rigged.
Another certainty is that fallout from Trump’s impeachment and trial will shape the 2022 election in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District.
The incumbent is Republican Congresswoman Yvette Herrell, who’s been in office all of three weeks. That was long enough for Herrell’s decisions and personal associations to enliven rival Democrats.
Herrell voted against certifying Biden’s victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania after the attack on the Capitol by Trump’s supporters. In the process, she sidestepped the factual record and regurgitated Trump’s false claims about the election.
Then the FBI arrested Herrell’s friend and supporter, Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, as a suspect in the Capitol riot. Griffin last year made incendiary statements about both race and politicians from the rival party.
Before the violence in Washington, Herrell had spoken of her pride in being endorsed by Griffin and his political organization, Cowboys for Trump.
Feeling public pressure, Herrell criticized Griffin after his arrest. Now the Democratic Party sees a chance to keep her on the defensive throughout a drawn-out reelection campaign.
The problem for Democrats is nominating a candidate aggressive enough to win the 2nd District. It’s a region Trump carried twice while losing New Mexico both times.
For now, the 2nd District covers the southern half of New Mexico. State lawmakers will redraw the boundaries this year, following the national census.
Democrats in the last two elections have nominated water attorney Xochitl Torres Small. She represented the congressional district for one term before losing to Herrell.
Torres Small is only one of many names of potential candidates that will surface in the next three months.
A politician sure to get attention from Democrats is moderate state Sen. Joe Cervantes, who has long held ambitions for higher office.
Cervantes announced his candidacy for the 2nd District congressional seat when it was open in 2008. He withdrew two months later.
Cervantes ran for governor in 2018, but his campaign was so disorganized he lost his home county and finished a distant third in the three-way Democratic primary.
Still, Cervantes would match up favorably against Herrell based on his air of confidence and deep knowledge of water, energy and legal issues.
State Sen. Jeff Steinborn, another Las Cruces Democrat, once ran for the congressional seat, though that was 16 years ago. Steinborn has made a mark in state government with his push for outdoor recreation as an industry. This included passage of his sweeping bill to create a trail along the Rio Grande from the Colorado line to the Mexican border.
The nascent Working Families Party, which supports liberal Democrats, had a series of successes in last year’s primary elections. It hasn’t yet begun vetting candidates for the 2nd Congressional District, but its New Mexico director, Eric Griego, already sees possibilities.
He mentioned state Rep. Angelica Rubio of Las Cruces and Las Cruces City Councilor Johana Bencomo as the sort of lawmakers his group would be interested in recruiting for a congressional run.
The last certainty of the day is money. Any Democrat serious about unseating Herrell needs a fast start in fundraising and staff organization.
Herrell grabbed for Trump’s coattails last year and won. To be seen is if she backtracks and charts a different strategy after Trump’s part in the Capitol riot.
If Herrell stays the course, she looks like congressional rookie of the year — for gleeful Democrats.
