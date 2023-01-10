A trial for a former state lawmaker charged with racketeering and money laundering has been postponed until November, delaying a case that started with a search of her home and business in summer 2021.

Online court proceedings show both an evidentiary hearing and pretrial conference hearing in the case of former Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton — the first initially scheduled for later this month and the other at the start of February — have been pushed back to October and November, respectively.

Defense counsel requested a continuance in part "so they could get up to speed with pretrial interviews," Lauren Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the the state Attorney General's Office, wrote in an email Monday, noting many witnesses are involved in the case.

