A trial for a former state lawmaker charged with racketeering and money laundering has been postponed until November, delaying a case that started with a search of her home and business in summer 2021.
Online court proceedings show both an evidentiary hearing and pretrial conference hearing in the case of former Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton — the first initially scheduled for later this month and the other at the start of February — have been pushed back to October and November, respectively.
Defense counsel requested a continuance in part "so they could get up to speed with pretrial interviews," Lauren Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the the state Attorney General's Office, wrote in an email Monday, noting many witnesses are involved in the case.
She said a trial has been scheduled for Nov. 27. She declined to comment further.
Ahmad Assed of Albuquerque, the lawyer who represents Williams Stapleton, did not return a call seeking comment.
Court records indicate previous delays were due in part to a request from defense attorneys and prosecutors for more time to review a trove of documents related to the case.
Williams Stapleton, once one of the most powerful lawmakers in the House of Representatives, is accused of diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars from Albuquerque Public Schools, where she worked for years as an administrator, and using her legislative position for personal benefit.
Williams Stapleton, who resigned from her House seat in July 2021, has denied any wrongdoing. Shortly after her resignation, the Albuquerque school district fired her.
State investigators began looking into Williams Stapleton's activities at the school district in summer 2021 amid concerns she had been channeling money to personal or business-related accounts through an elaborate scheme.
The investigation primarily focused on her relationship with Washington, D.C.-based Robotics Management Learning System LLC, which had been providing online learning materials to the district.
Court documents related to the case show another school administrator first noted irregularities in a purchase order from Robotics Management in 2018 for a teacher training product called CyberQuest. An internal district investigation found Robotics Management listed only a post office box in Albuquerque and was not registered to do business in New Mexico.
State investigators searched Williams Stapleton's home and business office and subpoenaed records from the school district in July 2021. A grand jury indicted her on 28 criminal counts, including racketeering, money laundering, fraud, bribery and other allegations.
Federal investigators joined the case shortly thereafter, with FBI agents seizing about $3 million connected with the case.
Williams Stapleton was elected to the House in 1995 and served on the Legislative Education Study Committee and the House Education Committee. If convicted on all counts, she could face decades of prison time.