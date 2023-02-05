Corruption takes many forms in New Mexico. Fraud and nepotism are two ways to cheat the public, including kids in public schools.
Those tactics dragged down the Mora Independent School District. Charles E. Trujillo submitted a phony transcript showing he had the advanced degree required to serve as Mora’s superintendent.
His uncle, George Trujillo, was president of the school board. George cast the decisive vote to hire his relative for the top administrative position. The 3-2 decision handed Charles Trujillo the job at a salary of $100,000 a year.
Once caught in his lie, Charles Trujillo pleaded guilty to a felony for falsifying his credentials. But no real justice was achieved in the courtroom. Trujillo received probation instead of jail time, even as his crimes stunted progress in Mora schools.
That scandal in 2015 is one of many that motivated the public policy group Think New Mexico to now call for legislation to reform school boards through enhanced training and smarter laws.
Rep. Natalie Figueroa, D-Albuquerque, is carrying the measure. It should be listed publicly by the Legislature as soon as Monday.
Fred Nathan, executive director of Think New Mexico, wants lawmakers to focus on school boards for basic reasons.
“Governance is an often overlooked aspect of student achievement,” Nathan said in an interview. “Lots of times the most important reforms don’t require money. They just require a little political courage.”
He says schools and kids are hurt by poor leadership at the board level. It shows in academic achievement, as well as in scandals such as the mess in Mora.
“There was that old saying, ‘Thank God for Mississippi, or we’d be last in everything,’ ” Nathan said. “We can’t say it anymore. If Mississippi can get off the bottom, so can we.”
How to do it? His organization has a series of proposed reforms in Figueroa’s bill. Foremost are provisions for heightened scrutiny of school board members.
The bill would require school board candidates to disclose their campaign contributions. Existing state law only mandates campaign filings by candidates in the five largest school districts.
The other 84 districts in New Mexico have no such obligation. In turn, the public has no chance to learn who is funding school board members who approve contracts worth tens of millions of dollars a year.
Anticipating heavy opposition, Nathan said he was open to maintaining exemptions for candidates in school districts with fewer than 500 students. That would be about half of the 89 districts.
Another proposed reform would require webcasting and recording of all school board meetings. This change would enable members of the public to monitor school boards after work or family obligations.
Flush with money, state government could cover the cost of equipment and personnel for webcasts. But an attempt to secure funding would land the bill in legislative finance committees, often graveyards for reform measures.
Nathan says webcasting might deter bad behavior by school board members. As an example, he cited the Los Lunas School Board. It came under fire for allegations of nepotism and making misrepresentations during a public meeting.
The state Public Education Department in 2021 suspended all five members of the Los Lunas board. Two were reinstated on appeal and a third won election again.
The bill by Figueroa and Nathan’s organization would provide flexibility for the state in disciplining board members. As it stands, the Public Education Department is empowered to remove an entire school board but not an individual member. The bill would strike a silly restriction.
More training for school board members is another component of the bill. Existing state law requires board members to attend five hours of training a year.
Nathan says much of it centers on the legal component of serving on a school board. The important aspect of student achievement gets less attention.
This is especially true if school board members are politicking for other positions. In Santa Fe, the board went through a stretch where three members sought other elective offices.
Kate Noble launched an unsuccessful campaign for mayor of Santa Fe only seven months after taking office as a school board member. Linda Trujillo ran for state representative while on the school board. She resigned from the board after winning a seat in the Legislature.
And Rudy Garcia ran for county commissioner as a sitting school board member. He won, then kept both his school board and commissioner seats. That’s a heavy load for even the most talented politician.
Garcia didn’t do well in either role. He lost in his listless reelection campaign for commissioner and then he resigned from the school board.
Nathan considered adding a provision requiring school board members to resign as soon as they file to run for another office. He dropped the idea because it probably was unconstitutional. Beyond that, it would never have had a chance in the state Senate.
Sen. David Gallegos, R-Eunice, is a member of his hometown school board. Other senators, most notably Democrat Joe Cervantes of Las Cruces, have run for statewide offices in the middle of their terms.
Senators aren’t about to restrict school board members from seeking other offices when they might want to do so themselves.
Ousting members guilty of nepotism is another plank in Figueroa’s bill. New Mexico bars close relatives of school board members from being employed in the district. It’s a toothless prohibition, and one that’s ignored.
Under the bill, Nathan said, districts with fewer than 500 students would get leeway on hiring relatives. They could request a waiver of the nepotism prohibition by supplying evidence of a job applicant’s credentials to the state Public Education Department.
A reform bill this sweeping is sure to be fought by many in the education establishment.
It won’t end any conversation on improving schools. But it might start one.
That in itself would take it to the head of the class.