Corruption takes many forms in New Mexico. Fraud and nepotism are two ways to cheat the public, including kids in public schools.

Those tactics dragged down the Mora Independent School District. Charles E. Trujillo submitted a phony transcript showing he had the advanced degree required to serve as Mora’s superintendent.

His uncle, George Trujillo, was president of the school board. George cast the decisive vote to hire his relative for the top administrative position. The 3-2 decision handed Charles Trujillo the job at a salary of $100,000 a year.

