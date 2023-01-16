Amid a backdrop of pomp, protest and potential, new money and old problems will be waiting for New Mexico’s Legislature when its 60-day session opens Tuesday.

Legislators and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham agree a mammoth, $3.6 billion windfall in additional revenue offers the opportunity to make inroads on some of the state’s chronic educational, economic and infrastructure issues. But in a long session, hammering out the details — and addressing New Mexico’s many other needs — may not be as easy as simply writing a check.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, acknowledged the session could be determined on how well the Legislature manages to balance short-term issues against long-term needs.

