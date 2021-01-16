The 2021 legislative session opens this week amid the most unusual circumstances imaginable: fences and barriers around a vulnerable Capitol, plans for extensive online participation from lawmakers and even a suggested limit of five bill introductions in the House of Representatives.
And it hasn't even gotten interesting.
Yet.
The 60-day session begins Tuesday. Here's an A-to-Z primer on issues, people and possibilities as the marathon begins:
A — Abortion. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced plans to again push for legislation to scrap a decades-old law making it a fourth-degree felony to perform an abortion in New Mexico. This year, with more progressive Democrats taking the place of conservative Senate Democrats who had joined with Republicans to kill the initiative before, she might succeed.
B — Billions. The governor and lawmakers on the Legislative Finance Committee both submitted budget proposals calling for some $7.3 billion in spending for the 2022 fiscal year. While the overall number looks the same, there's a big difference in the two proposals: Lawmakers are recommending raises for state employees, but the governor isn't. "We've got to be more conservative in some areas than in recent years past and can't over-promise," a spokeswoman for the governor said. It'll be interesting to see whether the two branches meet somewhere in the middle.
C — COVID-19. We've all heard state leaders want everyone to get tested for COVID-19. It turns out legislative staffers and news media will be required to be tested for COVID-19 weekly in order to enter the Capitol. But testing won't be mandatory for New Mexico's 112 legislators. Testing, a spokesman for Senate Democrats said, "cannot be required of legislators, but it is being offered to them and they are being strongly encouraged to follow the same testing protocols." Fortunately, the 60-day session will be largely virtual.
D — Democrats. In the Chinese zodiac, 2021 is the Year of the Ox. But in New Mexico, it's the Year of the Donkey. Democrats control the House and Senate with big majorities and fewer conservatives in their caucus. A Democrat also is in control of the Governor's Office. The trifecta will make it easier for the party to pursue a more progressive agenda, but Republicans warn that going too far to the left could backfire on Democrats in future elections.
E — Early childhood education. The governor and supportive Democratic lawmakers could finally succeed in passing legislation that would let voters decide if they want to draw money from the state Land Grant Permanent Fund to funnel more funds into early childhood education. House Joint Resolution 1 has made its way through the Legislature at least four times — and died somewhere along the way each time. This year, it might make the finish line.
F — Food. One perk of attending the session in person has always been the cheap and hearty food offered at two in-house cafes. Savory soups, fresh salads, tasty hamburgers and burritos help make the politics more palatable. But with the session going mostly virtual, there likely will be "closed" signs on both cafes — an all-too-familiar reflection of what is happening to eateries around the state.
G — Governor. Lujan Grisham will have plenty of support for her many initiatives, with Democrats controlling the House and Senate. But pandemic relief looms as a potential headache, and this year's budget, with so much uncertainty about how big an economic bounce New Mexico might see, will test her ability to placate the progressive wing of her party. Another consideration: Lujan Grisham came very close to joining President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet. Can she continue to build her record and be a Cabinet candidate if another position opens later in her term?
H — Health care. It's possible some people once saw the state Department of Health as one of those appendages that generally was out of sight and out of mind. That was then. This is the era of COVID-19, so expect this issue to get plenty of attention from legislators as they mull the budget.
I — Idea. It wasn't his. Though he advocated for a proposal to impose a five-bill limit on state representatives to try to make the session run smoother amid the confines of a pandemic, House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said the idea came from his caucus, not him. The five-bill limit — derided and already broken by some Republicans — will be informally enforced. We'll see how informal it gets.
J — January. This month's name comes from the Roman god, Janus, and it stands for beginnings and endings, with many good tidings expressed. This year's session begins in January and ends in March — named after the Roman god of war. You can figure out the rest.
K — Keynote. Sometimes the session-opening State of the State address runs way too long. Other times, the address hits the mark. But the long-running tradition, peppered with plenty of political pomp and circumstance, probably will be handled differently this year. "It’s likely the governor will issue a remote [State of the State] address, possibly recorded, and it may not be until the session has already begun,” a spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham said last week.
L — Link. As in chain-link fence, which now encircles the Roundhouse after the FBI warned of plans for "armed protests" at all 50 of the country's state capitols ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Concrete barriers and other protective measures also have been put up since the fence was installed last week. It's a sad picture for one of the more picturesque — and open — statehouses in the nation.
M — Marijuana. The governor and Democratic lawmakers are expected to push again for legalizing recreational cannabis as a way to diversify the economy and bring in much-needed cash — some projected $600 million in sales, which in turn would generate lots of tax money, proponents say.
N — New faces. There's plenty this year. New to the House of Representatives are Democrats Brittney Barreras, Ambrose Castellano, Meredith Dixon, Tara Lujan, Roger Montoya, Kristina Ortez and Linda Serrato. On the Republican side, newcomers are Stefani Lord, Joshua Hernandez, T. Ryan Lane, Randall Pettigrew and Luis Terrazas.
In the Senate, newly arrived Democrats are Siah Correa Hemphill, Katy Duhigg, Carrie Hamblen, Martin Hickey, Leo Jaramillo, Brenda McKenna and Harold Pope Jr. Two of the four newbies on the Republican side of the aisle aren't new to the Legislature. David Gallegos and Gregg Schmedes served in the House before becoming senators. But Republicans Crystal Diamond and Joshua Sanchez are new to the Senate.
O — Open meetings. With most of the agenda going virtual, some critics — including many Republicans and open government advocates — worry many New Mexicans without broadband access will not be able to access the many hearings and floor discussions. It was a problem during the June special session. Democrats and others say they will do everything they can to increase online access, including stopping debates or discussion on bills if they hear the legislative website has crashed.
P — Politics as usual. The Legislature can be seen as theater, with the members mere players, like Shakespeare once said of the world. But how legislators behave when the spotlight is on them on the open floor of either chamber might be quite different from their moves on the Zoom app. It's possible some of the excess talk, back-patting — and, dare we say, grandstanding — could be lessened online. One can only hope.
Q — Q-tip. Nasal testing for COVID-19 once was described by a health care technician as somewhere between a colonoscopy and a divorce. At least one Republican lawmaker has made it clear the procedure isn't for her. "I’ll be damned if I’m going to allow somebody to jab a Q-tip up my nose every five days," said Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell, R-Roswell.
R — Republicans. They are outnumbered, but not out of fight, members in both chambers say. Expect the GOP to fight efforts to legalize recreational cannabis, pull money from the permanent fund for anything and repeal the abortion law. “The Democrat-controlled Legislature should respect New Mexico by abandoning their desires to increase taxes, increase energy costs and defund law enforcement," House Minority Leader Jim Townsend of Artesia said last week. On the other hand, this is the current state of the GOP: It has just one member of the Senate — one — from Albuquerque, the largest city in the state. His name is Mark Moores.
S — Special session. New Mexico had two in 2020, and another in the fall is likely because lawmakers will be called to reapportion legislative districts based on 2020 census data. New Mexico’s voting districts were drawn in 2012 by a state District Court after former Republican Gov. Susana Martinez vetoed a plan from the Legislature. Advocates for a better process, including Sens. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, and Moores are hoping a bill to be introduced during the session will base map-drawing on common sense and fairness, not political self-interest.
T — Tug of war. The rocky relationship between Egolf, the Democrat, and Townsend, the Republican, could be on full display as Democrats flex their muscle and pursue a more progressive agenda. The House party leaders have vowed to work together better, but given their history of push and pull, it’ll be a real test of strength.
U — Unlawful. Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, has introduced an Unlawful Use of Body Armor bill, which would make it a third- or fourth-degree felony, depending on the crime, for a felon to wear body armor. It's one of many crime-fighting bills introduced to date by Rehm, a retired sheriff's deputy.
V — Veto. Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, is sponsoring a proposal to bag the so-called pocket veto. "No governor should be able to veto a law passed by the people's elected representatives without having to explain why," Candelaria said. "Our Supreme Court recently emphasized how important those explanations are to the balance of power and good law-making."
W — Weather. Two bills already have been filed to ensure the entire state is filled with weather stations. Whether they pass is hard to forecast.
X — Xerox. Given the session is going virtual, there's probably going to be some savings on copying paper, said Raúl Burciaga, director of the Legislative Council Service. During a regular session, legislative staff members normally hand out reams of printed copies of bills, amendments and accompanying documents to lawmakers and people in attendance. There's almost no need this year.
Y — You. Granted, policy discussions among lawmakers can be drawn out and tedious to some people. But remember, decision-making during the legislative session affects New Mexico residents and taxpayers every day. Visit nmlegis.gov and click on the "What's Happening" link for an updated list of virtual hearings and floor sessions.
Z — Zoom. Usually, that's the word used as the Legislature compresses 60 days of work into the last six hours of mad bill-passing and deal-making. Now, Zoom is the only thing standing between a session and a seance.
