The New Mexico Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in a case challenging the state’s new congressional district maps but did not issue a ruling on whether the boundary changes amounted to political gerrymandering, as the state Republican Party contends.

Monday's arguments centered on whether claims of partisan gerrymandering can be decided by state courts or whether, as Democratic defendants maintain, congressional maps are strictly a policy issue that falls under the Legislature’s purview and are not within judicial oversight. 

Sara Sanchez, who represents the defendants, said the court should stay out of the argument.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community