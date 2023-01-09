The New Mexico Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in a case challenging the state’s new congressional district maps but did not issue a ruling on whether the boundary changes amounted to political gerrymandering, as the state Republican Party contends.
Monday's arguments centered on whether claims of partisan gerrymandering can be decided by state courts or whether, as Democratic defendants maintain, congressional maps are strictly a policy issue that falls under the Legislature’s purview and are not within judicial oversight.
Sara Sanchez, who represents the defendants, said the court should stay out of the argument.
"This is a political problem that needs a political solution," she said.
Daniel Gallegos, an attorney for the Republican Party of New Mexico, countered, "I don't know what makes map making so special that it should be made ... immune from judicial review the way other pieces of legislation are."
New Mexico lawmakers met in a special session in late 2021 to redraw the boundaries of congressional, legislative and Public Education Commission districts using 2020 census data.
Shortly after the new maps were approved by the heavily Democratic Legislature and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Republican Party and six other plaintiffs filed a lawsuit to stop the new congressional map from moving forward. The complaint said lawmakers “ran roughshod” over traditional redistricting methods to give Democrats an advantage.
Though the Supreme Court's ruling would not affect the results of the 2022 election, it could send the case back to the District Court, where it started early in 2022.
Courts have become involved in redistricting in other states. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, at least 73 cases have been filed challenging congressional and legislative maps in 27 states.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.