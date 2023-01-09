New Mexico residents awaiting a state Supreme Court decision on congressional redistricting will have to wait a little longer.
Justices heard arguments Monday in a state Republican Party lawsuit challenging congressional district maps approved by a heavily Democratic Legislature in late 2021 but did not decide a key issue in the case: whether the New Mexico Constitution gives state courts the authority to rule on redistricting.
Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon said the court wants more time to deliberate. And because the next statewide elections won't be held until 2024, there's no pressing need to issue a ruling soon, she said.
The chief justice said, however, she was "troubled" by the Democratic defendants' notion that the court does not have the authority to intervene.
The Republican Party of New Mexico and six individuals filed the lawsuit in January 2022 in the 5th Judicial District Court, alleging the congressional district changes amounted to illegal political gerrymandering. The case later was moved to the 9th Judicial District after all the judges in the 5th District either recused themselves or were unavailable to hear the case.
The GOP contends the maps were redrawn to dilute the power of Republican voters in New Mexico's more conservative 2nd Congressional District in Southern New Mexico by shifting some communities with large numbers of GOP voters into the two northern districts where Democrats held strong advantages and then moving Democratic communities into the 2nd district.
Several Democratic state officials and lawmakers were named as defendants: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart and then House Speaker Brian Egolf. Initially, their attorneys asked 9th Judicial District Judge Fred T. Van Soelen to throw out the case.
Van Soelen ruled in April the case could go forward but said he would not issue a ruling until after the 2022 general election because there was too little time to create new maps before the June primaries.
In July, the defendants asked the Supreme Court to halt the proceedings and rule on whether redistricting can be tried in a state court.
Sara Sanchez, one of the attorneys for the defense, said at Monday's hearing the Supreme Court should not allow the suit to go forward in District Court because the plaintiffs have not suffered any constitutional harm from the new congressional maps.
She added there is nothing in state law that provides for the judiciary branch to get involved in the matter.
"Redistricting is part of the political process," Sanchez said. "It is an inherently a political act. ... This is a political process that needs a political solution."
Daniel Gallegos, an attorney for the plaintiffs, countered courts get involved in all sorts of political matters.
"I don't know what makes map making so special that it should be made ... immune from judicial review the way other pieces of legislation are," he said.
In fact, New Mexico's 10-year redistricting effort, a federally mandated process based on U.S. census data, has faced lawsuits dating back to at least the 1990s. In 2012, a state district judge drew new district boundaries for congressional and legislative seats after then-Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican, vetoed a redistricting plan drafted by a Legislature controlled by Democrats.
The process is often controversial nationwide. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, at least 73 cases have been filed over the most recent round of redistricting, challenging congressional and legislative maps in 27 states. About 50 of those cases are pending.
Justice Michael E. Vigil suggested Monday New Mexico's congressional maps, drawn by a Democratic Legislature and signed into law by a Democratic governor, all came down to numbers.
Algorithms could be used to draw maps that would keep a political party in power for 10 years, he said. Still, he challenged Gallegos to prove the congressional district changes led to the narrow defeat in November of a Republican incumbent — former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herell — in the revamped 2nd District.
"How do we know she lost because of redistricting?" Vigil asked.
Gallegos said that needs to be examined and asked the Supreme Court to remand the case to District Court "to prove our point."
After watching the hearing play out virtually, Joshua Kastenberg, a professor at the University of New Mexico School of Law, wrote in an email Monday "both sides have difficulties" in proving their case.
The weakness in the plaintiffs' argument, he wrote, "is that it is difficult to prove the cracking of votes in the southeast portion of the state created an unconstitutional set of harm. (It certainly created a harm.) But the Republicans cannot state that the election in the contested district was not competitive. There is no right to a preordained election result."
While defense lawyers have some strength in their argument that the redistricting process was conducted within legal guidelines, Kastenberg wrote, "the broad argument that the courts lack jurisdiction is troubling in a case where the issue of representative democracy is at stake."
It's unclear how long the court will take to issue a ruling.
Justice David K. Thomson wondered whether the court should wait until the U.S. Supreme Court makes a ruling on a similar case in North Carolina later this year. In that case, the North Carolina Supreme Court found the Legislature's new congressional district maps amounted to partisan gerrymandering on the part of Republicans. The court ordered lawmakers to redraw the maps.
Some North Carolina Republicans appealed the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to decide if the state's high court has the authority to make decisions on redistricting. The Supreme Court is expected to rule in June.
Any court order to redraw election district maps in New Mexico would not affect the outcomes of the 2022 election, legal experts say.
Bacon told the court Monday, "If the shoe was on the other foot, each side would be making the exact opposite presentation as they are doing today."
Sanchez said she wasn't sure she would agree.
Bacon responded, "I've been around the block a few times."