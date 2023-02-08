An elections bill that stirred controversy and sparked a complaint last year against a high-profile state senator from Albuquerque is off to a fast start this time around.

House Bill 4, which would automatically register qualified voters after they complete a transaction at the Motor Vehicle Division, among other provisions, cleared its first legislative hurdle, the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee, on a 6-3 vote along party lines Wednesday.

In addition to expanding automatic voter registration, HB 4 would create a permanent absentee voter list, reinstate voting rights for felons immediately upon their release from incarceration and make Election Day a state holiday.

