New Mexico residents awaiting a state Supreme Court decision on congressional redistricting will have to wait a little longer.

Justices heard arguments Monday in a state Republican Party lawsuit challenging congressional district maps approved by a heavily Democratic Legislature in late 2021 but did not decide a key issue in the case: whether the New Mexico Constitution gives state courts the authority to rule on redistricting.

Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon said the court wants more time to deliberate. And because the next statewide elections won't be held until 2024, there's no pressing need to issue a ruling soon, she said.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community