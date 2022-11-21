More than 30 years ago, New Mexico enacted an ordinance prohibiting rent control measures in the state.

Now, a leading Democratic senator wants to repeal the law.

Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, announced she plans to introduce legislation that would allow local municipalities to decide whether they want to initiate rent control measures in the hopes the move could lead to more affordable housing options for New Mexicans being financially squeezed out of the rental market.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

