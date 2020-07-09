When Santa Feans cast votes in November for the House District 48 seat currently held by Linda Trujillo, they'll find a new name on the ballot.
Trujillo, D-Santa Fe, resigned Thursday, citing pandemic-related financial problems that she said will keep her from returning to the Legislature.
"This past year has been really difficult on us, financially," Trujillo said Thursday morning, shortly after she submitted her resignation to the Secretary of State's Office.
Trujillo had been working as an attorney for the Walsh Gallegos law firm in Albuquerque and said because of her commitment to the Legislature, had to cut back her work hours by 25 percent. Her husband was furloughed by the city of Santa Fe due to pandemic-related budget issues, adding to the couple's financial woes, she added.
"The virus has impacted every aspect of our lives, including finances," Trujillo said. "And we're not alone. My neighbors are hurting. I have family members who are having a very difficult time making ends meet."
Trujillo, who worked for the Boards and Commissions Division of the state Regulation and Licensing Department before she was elected to her District 48 seat in 2016, said she is returning to that job later this month. Her seat will remain vacant until the Santa Fe County Commission chooses someone to fill the remainder of her two-year term, which ends in December.
Trujillo did not face an opponent in this year's primary election. Nor does she have a Republican opponent, so her successor is likely to take the seat in the November election.
In 2016 Trujillo was elected to the District 48 seat previously held by Luciano "Lucky" Varela, who announced in 2015 that he was not running again. That district, which encompasses about 30,000 voters, is mostly made up of Democrats.
Trujillo, 61, moved to Santa Fe from Tacoma, Wash., in 2000. She and her husband have five adult children. She served on the Santa Fe Public Schools board of education from 2011-17, overlapping one year of that service with her first year in the Legislature.
Both on the school board and in House of Representative hearings and committee meetings, Trujillo maintained a measured voice in debate, rarely engaging in overtly partisan bickering.
Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, said Thursday he found Trujillo to be "polite, nice and professional. We have not always agreed on policy and procedure but I always looked forward to working with her and I hope she has the same feelings across the aisle working with us."
Townsend said he understands Trujillo's financial dilemma because "people don't realize the cost of serving. It is a lot of work if you do it right and it limits your ability to do a lot of other things, so I understand."
Rep. Andres Romero, D-Albuquerque, said Trujillo is "a wonderful person, very knowledgeable, very insightful — which is exactly the type of person that we need at the Legislature."
Trujillo often advocated for additional financial resources for public education in the Legislature, and was one of several sponsors of a bill creating a new early education department to oversee the state's prekindergarten programming.
During the recent special legislative session, Trujillo co-sponsored Senate Bill 4, an election reform measure designed to safely conduct elections during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently signed that bill into law.
Trujillo did not win all of her legislative battles. During this year's regular 30-day session, a bill she co-sponsored to reform the Public Regulation Commission died in a Senate committee.
She said time was a constant enemy of many legislators.
"Whether it’s a 60-day or a 30-day session, it always felt like we were so rushed and trying to read and comprehend legislation that’s coming through fast," Trujillo said. "I would spend hours sitting on the House floor reading bills that were coming up, bills coming into my committee, bills that are going to the House floor for a vote — that took a lot of time.
"That was more difficult than I thought it was going to be."
Also stressful, she said, was working as an unpaid legislator. New Mexico is few states that does not pay legislators an annual salary, relying on a cadre of volunteer lawmakers, many of whom also work full time.
"It’s a big issue. It stops people from making the decision to even run for office," Trujillo said. "I’m not the only one who is financially struggling in the Legislature."
Trujillo's resignation took effect Thursday. Among other roles, she has served as vice chairwoman of the House Education Committee and as a member of the Legislative Education Study Committee. She said it will be up to House legislators to replace her on those committees.
Townsend said Trujillo's departure is a reminder that the job losses and business closures that are a byproduct of the pandemic are not just impacting business people.
"This happens to people who work in the Legislature as well," he said. "Linda is going through a lot of struggles that other New Mexicans are going through right now. So it’s understandable."
Trujillo said it's too soon to say whether she would ever seek a civic or political office again.
"That’s a really tough question to consider," she said. "This has been a really, really hard decision. I feel like I’m letting the community down and I’m trying really hard to not feel like a failure."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
These 30 and 60-day sessions are ridiculous! This non-payment of legislators is ridiculous! It is no wonder that New Mexico has so many serious problems. We need a government that operates every week of the year, and legislators who are paid fairly for their hard work. This is not the 1800s people!
Who says we have an unpaid legislature? She's about to get big payday, as Cisco McSorley did, as Bill McCamley did, etc. It works really well when the Democrats control the government, the old swinging door. Even John Bingaman, what a sweet deal.
A good reason to have a Republican governor.
There's no reason to have a Republican governor. Were you asleep the previous four years? I used to vote for Republicans but they've wandered so far off the trail of sanity that it's dangerous to have them in charge of anything. Maybe someday they will reclaim themselves.
Although I appreciated Linda's representation, the violin playing about a furlough for Fabian sounds like nails on a chalk board. My understanding is that Mr Trujillo was a highly placed, highly paid city employee. Sure he was furloughed for some weeks and got some less pay. It is just hard to believe that the power couple they are could not make it when many are surviving despite lay-offs/firing, no or little unemployment insurance, and no health insurance. It will be interesting to see MLG's appointee.
Sad news. she has always been such an excellent representative of the public interest - esp. working on behalf of educational reforms !!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.