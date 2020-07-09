State Rep. Linda Trujillo, D-Santa Fe, resigned from her seat in the Legislature on Thursday morning, citing financial challenges that led her to take a job with the state.
"This past year has been really difficult on us, financially," Trujillo said Thursday morning, shortly after she submitted her resignation, effective Thursday, to the Secretary of State's Office.
Trujillo, who worked for the Boards and Commissions of the state Regulation and Licensing Department before she was elected to her House District 48 seat in 2016, said she is returning to that job later in July.
She had been working as an attorney for the Walsh Gallegos law firm in Albuquerque and said because of her commitment to the Legislature, she had to cut back her work hours by 25 percent.
Also, she said, her husband, Fabian Trujillo, was furloughed by the city of Santa Fe due to pandemic-related budget issues, adding to the couple's financial woes.
"The virus has impacted every aspect of our lives, including finances," Trujillo said. "And we're not alone. My neighbors are hurting. I have family members who are having a very difficult time making ends meet."
During the recent special legislative session, Trujillo co-sponsored Senate Bill 4, an election reform measure designed to safely conduct elections during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently signed that bill into law.
The temporary election changes within the legislation would allow clerks to automatically send absentee ballot applications to all registered voters ahead of the presidential election, among other changes.
In 2016, Trujillo, 61, a former school board member, was elected to the District 48 seat previously held by Luciano "Lucky" Varela, who announced in 2015 that he was not running for the seat again.
Among other roles, she has served as vice chairwoman of the House Education Committee and as a member of the Legislative Education Study Committee.
The Trujillos, who have five adult children, moved to Santa Fe From Tacoma, Wash., in 2000.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
