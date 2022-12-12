New Mexico expects to see a nearly $1.1 billion increase in revenue, largely from the oil and gas industry, in fiscal year 2024.

A Legislative Finance Committee report released Monday shows projected recurring revenue for the year is about $3.6 billion, a 42.7 percent increase from the roughly $2.5 billion revenue estimate for fiscal year 2023 released earlier this year. 

This "new money" is a boon for lawmakers, giving them more financial capacity to enact initiatives during the upcoming 2023 legislative session, set to begin Jan. 17.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

