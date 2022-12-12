New Mexico expects to see a nearly $1.1 billion increase in revenue, largely from the oil and gas industry, in fiscal year 2024.
A Legislative Finance Committee report released Monday shows projected recurring revenue for the year is about $3.6 billion, a 42.7 percent increase from the roughly $2.5 billion revenue estimate for fiscal year 2023 released earlier this year.
This "new money" is a boon for lawmakers, giving them more financial capacity to enact initiatives during the upcoming 2023 legislative session, set to begin Jan. 17.
The news of a projected revenue windfall comes as the nation's economy continues to pull itself away from the lengthy COVID-19 pandemic that led to job losses, business closures, supply chain disruptions and other challenges.
It also comes as the U.S. braces for a possible recession. Analysts and financial experts who presented the report to members of the Legislative Finance Committee on Monday cautioned a recession and other economic effects, such as increased inflation, could impact the forecast.
And because much of the state's revenue comes from the oil and gas industry — which often undergoes "boom and bust" cycles, depending on production and demand — analysts warned lawmakers of the potential volatility of the projection.
Still, state Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, told lawmakers the budget windfall provides a "historic" chance for the state to address a number of challenges in the upcoming legislative session.
"No one in this state's history has ever had this opportunity, and if we don't use this opportunity to fix problems within our agencies, fix problems within our schools, then we're going to lose out," he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.