The president of the New Mexico State Police Association is accusing Democratic lawmakers of pursuing legislation that would give criminals more rights than police and take away tools he says officers need to safely do their jobs.
“One of the things that needs to be said is the attack on law enforcement by our current legislators,” Sgt. Jose Carrasco, president of the union representing state police officers, said in a 15-minute video to lawmakers and New Mexico residents.
“When you have senators and representatives personally attacking law enforcement, creating laws that basically tie our hands so we can’t enforce the laws, we can’t protect ourselves, we can’t protect the citizens, something finally has to be said,” Carrasco said in the video, posted Monday on YouTube. It had received more than 3,800 views by Tuesday evening.
“I know it’s going to upset some people,” added Carrasco, who did not return a message seeking comment.
In the video, Carrasco pointed to three specific pieces of legislation, starting with Senate Bill 227, which is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Linda Lopez of Albuquerque. He noted the bill is called the “inspection of police misconduct investigation” but said the title is misleading.
SB 227, which has not yet faced a committee hearing, actually doesn’t have a title but calls for several law enforcement reforms, including a procedure for reviewing investigations of officer misconduct and restrictions on officer use of physical force.
“It’s taking the tools away from us, our less-lethal option tools, to be able to effect an arrest peacefully and without having to use any deadly force,” he said. “However, [Sen.] Lopez is taking that ability away from us.”
The measure would prohibit law enforcement officers from using force unless they had first tried all possible deescalation efforts. It also would ban the use of rubber bullets and chokeholds, and says officers “shall not direct a dog to bite a person.”
“We can’t even use a canine anymore, like at all,” Carrasco said. “They’ve taken all the tools that we use to go in there and hopefully take the people or person into custody without having to use lethal force. You’re taking that away from us. I hope, I hope and I pray, that I can at least have a fighting chance and have my ballistic vest on when I go into the residence. I hope that we can still do that.”
In a statement, Lopez wrote there is no reason for police to use deadly force “when it is not absolutely necessary and clear alternatives to deescalate a situation exist.”
“Bad practices by bad actors have resulted in heartbreak and tragedy for so many in our communities, especially people of color, who are disproportionately the victims of police violence,” she wrote.
Aaron Velarde, president of the Bernalillo County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, said law enforcement encounters are dynamic and it isn’t always feasible to attempt deescalation, especially during violent encounters where the life of an officer or the lives of others are at risk.
“This bill places egregious burdens on law enforcement and removes an officer’s ability to resolve situations utilizing less-than-lethal options,” he said. “By removing these tools from law enforcement, this bill actually increases the likelihood that deadly force will be utilized. This is not the situation that we want to place our officers or the public in.”
Lopez wrote that while police union leaders have to advocate solely on behalf of their members, she has to “weigh all the facts” as a senator, including that the Albuquerque Police Department has been under federal oversight because of a “pattern and practice” of unconstitutional “use of force” and “deadly force.”
“By requiring the establishment of use-of-force policies and de-escalation protocols state-wide as standard operating procedure, we can get to the root of this problem and properly train our law enforcement community to handle situations in a way that will keep everyone safer,” she wrote.
Carrasco warned lawmakers “it’s going to be the criminals using deadly force on the officers that are trying to enforce your laws that you wrote.”
Carrasco also took issue with House Bill 4, which would prohibit “qualified immunity” as a defense to legal claims filed against government agencies and would allow people to file lawsuits in state courts over violations of their constitutional rights.
“There are bad senators, bad representatives, bad doctors, bad priests, bad nurses. There’s bad in every single profession. But yet, we’re the ones that get picked on nonstop,” he said.
Carrasco also took a direct aim at the sponsor, House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, who noted the death of a state police officer last week as he wrapped up a news conference.
“One thing that I wanted to tell you, Mr. Egolf, and I wish I could tell you face to face, is that my brothers and sisters do not appreciate you making a comment about our brother at all,” Carrasco said, referring to Egolf’s comments shortly after the fatal shooting of Officer Darian Jarrott near Deming.
“It wasn’t even heartfelt,” Carrasco said. “We would just wish that you … just didn’t say anything about our fallen brother because he’s one of the ones that you’re trying to take rights away from, too.”
Egolf wrote in a statement he invited Carrasco for a meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Capitol to discuss his bill in its current form.
“After extensive revisions in the House Judiciary Committee [on Monday], the bill addresses all of the concerns he discussed in his video, and I am glad to walk him through each modification made,” Egolf wrote. “Sgt. Carrasco informed me he plans to read the bill before our meeting [Wednesday], and I look forward to a positive discussion.”
In the video, Carrasco also raised concerns about a controversial bill that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for a number of crimes — including criminal sexual penetration of a minor.
“So somebody that commits a rape on a child, they want to remove the minimum sentence, and there’s other heinous crimes in there,” he said, referring to House Bill 140, which has been tabled indefinitely.
“As the laws stand right now, some of these people that commit some horrendous crimes are … out in the street before we even leave the parking of the jail,” Carrasco added. “This only makes it worse when the minimum sentences are being removed and the criminals are allowed to go back in the street to continue their life of crime, continue victimizing our families, breaking into their homes, stealing their cars, stealing their identity, committing all kinds of crimes, killing, murdering people.”
Carrasco urged New Mexico residents to contact their lawmakers and tell them to “stand by law enforcement.”
As expected the police unions want nothing to do with reforms. If something scares them, they should be allowed to kill it, to shoot until they are no longer scared. You should check out their "Officer Survival Training", aka Paranoia 101. They survive, you don't. They get very poor training in "defensive tactics" so they rely on their trusty pistol far too soon and too often. Then they shoot "Center Mass", even when they could easily wound the suspect. As European police say; American cops kill people because they WANT TO... not because they have to.
For a real life murder, and cover up, by the NM State Police, assisted by our DA Spence Pacheco, see the following excellent piece by Jeff Proctor; http://nmindepth.com/2016/03/23/puff-of-smoke-justice-system-designed-to-clear-cop-who-killed-jeanette-anaya/ Its the murder of Jeanette Anaya during a traffic stop. Officer Wilson violate the Use of Force policy and the Pursuit Policy, and his training. He should have been fired and prosecuted. He now patrols in Las Cruces, waiting to kill again.
The NMSP union rep knows all about such cases, and condones them. Which, I suggest makes him complicit in those murders. Now you know something about him, he's a criminal who breaks the very laws he's sworn to uphold. Then he chides us for our efforts to reform. Surprised??? Read the Anaya story again, get mad, and demand reform of this corrupt, criminal, system. Or do nothing...
Hey Sarge
Maybe if you and the rest of the cop unions actually got rid of the “bad” cops, the legislature wouldn’t be debating this bill. As for bad nurses, doctors and lawyers; they can and do lose their jobs, licenses and suffer REAL consequences for failure to do their jobs and uphold their responsibilities. The focus is on cops because there is no accountability whatsoever. You guys made your bed, now sleep in it
The Sgt. doth protest too much. Most New Mexicans don't think they're getting anywhere near their money's worth with law enforcement. Here's a clue, Sherlock. Guarantee 0 lost pieces of evidence or missed court deadlines in the whole state for a whole year, then we'll consider taking you seriously.
I guess that if an officer/deputy has any doubts about a potential situation they can just keep on driving and swing into Starbucks instead.
officers should first learn to do their jobs with out weapons/ fire arms,,, and develop speaking skills rather then use the firearms as a tool of intimidation to gain compliance .. officers do not know what command presence is .. so training should be at the for front if the union president really want to take car of the officers..
officer are their own worst enemies by not policing the ranks and booting out bad cops.
And there are bad state police officers also. HB 4 is not only about state police departments. it is for all state agency and I believe we should be able to sue if someone has proof of wrong doing. Like you say, there are bad people in every profession.
Also, grow up sir! The killing of the officer effected all of us. Not only your brothers. He protected us and we solute him. For you to bring that up is so unprofessional.
Faux outrage. The rhetoric is intended to drive wedges and people are sick of it after four years of never ending divisiveness. Sit down with legislators and negotiate.
