Karen St. Clair was surprised and delighted to see so many people — a crowd of about 50 — gathered Wednesday for a town hall with state lawmakers at a fire station in the Rancho Viejo subdivision.

“It’s great,” said St. Clair, an advocate for patients with Parkinson’s disease who was honored as one of The New Mexican’s 10 Who Made a Difference in November for her years of volunteer work, including her successful push for the Legislature to fund a medical center to treat movement-disabled patients on the University of New Mexico campus. The Nene and Jamie Koch Comprehensive Movement Disorder Center opened its doors in September.

“People need to be involved in the process,” St. Clair said. “That’s the way you get heard.”

