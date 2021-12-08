Tempers flared in both the House and Senate on Wednesday as the Legislature's redistricting process identified potential losers in the battle to build electoral maps for the next decade.
Race and ethnicity helped light the fuse.
Republicans angrily charged Democrats with pushing a state House of Representatives map that would make two GOP legislators — Rep. Jane Powdrell-Culbert, a Black woman from Corrales, and Rep. Martin Zamora, a Hispanic from Clovis — vulnerable to a loss in the next election.
Rep. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington and minority whip for the House, said during an afternoon floor session Zamora is being targeted because he is not "the right kind of Hispanic" — meaning a Democrat. He also said the proposed map is an example of "institutional racism" because it targets two minority lawmakers who are conservatives.
Zamora, a generally soft-spoken member of the House who rarely speaks at length, said in a speech filled with anger and emotion: "I am not a monster. I am not bad person because I am a Republican Chicano."
Following the Republican accusations, House Speaker Brian Egolf ended an afternoon floor session. In a brief interview in a Capitol hallway, he said the complaints are "legally and factually wrong. … I think it's kind of illegal to say those sorts of things until it [the map] becomes official."
Zamora, a farmer who represents District 63 on the state's east side, narrowly won his first election by just 25 votes over Democrat George Dodge Jr. in 2018. That district has long held an almost equal number of Democrats and Republicans, but in 2020 Zamora won reelection by a much wider margin — nearly 1,400 votes — against Democrat challenger Randal Brown.
Montoya and Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia and House minority leader, said they have concerns the proposed redistricting of District 63 will push some Democratic precincts from the Las Vegas, N.M., area into Zamora's district.
A look at the proposed map suggests some boundary rearranging, but it's not clear if the territory that would move into the district leans Democrat. The district would still have a majority of Hispanics, with Republican voters holding about a 7 percent registration advantage over Democrats.
Republicans say the proposed map also would expand Powdrell-Culbert's Rio Rancho-area district into one currently represented by Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales, who is not running for reelection. Townsend and Montoya said she would find herself with constituents more likely to vote for Democrats in the next election.
Powdrell-Culbert won the 2020 election against two opponents, getting 52 percent. She has held the seat since 2003.
But the map is moving forward at a fast pace. On Tuesday morning, Democratic representatives voted 6-3 in committee to move the bill to the House Judiciary Committee. Later that day, Democratic members of that committee pushed it to the House floor, where it likely will inspire another lively debate.
Meanwhile, during a Senate Rules Committee hearing, Republicans questioned a proposed congressional map after a legislative analysis showed Democrats would have an advantage in election outcomes in all three of the state's congressional districts.
Entering the special session, Republican lawmakers were wary about the possibility of Democratic gerrymandering of the maps after Egolf told panelists on a Retake Democracy Zoom call in February that redistricting could weaken Democrats’ advantage in the Legislature, “and the [Democratic] agenda goes out the window.”
Egolf said in February he did not understand why “Democrats want to unilaterally disarm and give advantage to the people who are trying to make the world a dirtier place, take rights away from people, make it harder to vote — all the things that we oppose. I don’t want to make it easier for them to do it.”
Senate Republicans described the proposed congressional map as a clear example of gerrymandering.
According to a legislative analysis of the proposal, Democrats would have a registration edge over Republicans of 8 percentage points in the 1st Congressional District, 6 points in the 2nd Congressional District and 11 points in the 3rd Congressional District.
“We should have at least one Republican congressperson from the state of New Mexico or at least one conservative,” Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, said. “And I understand, you know, if the Republicans were in power, there would probably be attempts to do some of the same. But I would’t agree with that because I don’t think that’s the right thing to do.”
His comments were met with ridicule from an unidentified woman who was tuning in to the Senate committee meeting via Zoom. She uttered an expletive before her microphone was turned off.
The proposed congressional map, known as Senate Bill 1, would move parts of Albuquerque, including the South Valley, into the southern 2nd Congressional District, a seat traditionally held by a Republican. The southern half of Zuni Pueblo and Isleta Pueblo also would be part of the district.
The 1st Congressional District would continue to encompass most of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho and surrounding communities but it would also take in all of Lincoln County, including Ruidoso. The 3rd Congressional District retains the northern part of the state but extends into the southeastern corner of New Mexico to take in Roswell and parts of Hobbs.
Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs, whose city would be split in half, urged the committee to reject it.
"In the map being proposed, you are taking away from this community the ability to be represented by a congresswoman who is very supportive of the [oil and gas] industry that drives the economic engine of this community," Kernan said, referring to Republican Yvette Herrell.
Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, said he was initially "very skeptical" about the proposal, but told Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces and one of the two sponsors, "I think you've done a really nice job coming up with three districts that each are very much like New Mexico as a whole."
Ortiz y Pino said each district under the proposed congressional map includes urban and rural areas and a similar mix of Democrats and Republicans.
The committee advanced the proposed congressional map on a 7-4 party-line vote.
Cervantes touted the mix of urban and rural areas in each district. He also noted the southern part of the state isn't as conservative as traditionally believed.
“Southern New Mexico has elected almost consistently conservative Republicans largely because of where the lines were drawn,” he said. “When I first came [to the Legislature], the instruction I was given as a very new legislator is the north belongs to Democrats and … the south belongs to the Republicans.”
Cervantes said he’s “always rejected the thinking that any one party should have that turf laid out for them.”
