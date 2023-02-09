After a lengthy debate, the state House of Representatives voted Thursday afternoon to pass a bill designed to ensure adults keep their guns out of the hands of their children. 

The 37-32 vote did not fall entirely along party lines — seven Democrats, mostly representing rural districts, joined the 25 Republicans in the chamber to vote against House Bill 9, one of several gun control measures making their way through the Legislature as lawmakers from both major political parties look for ways to fight crime and reduce gun violence.

However, as Thursday's debate showed, there are serious and sometimes contentious differences of opinion on how best to address these issues.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

