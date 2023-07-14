071123_LS_ArmyCorps_49_RGB.jpg

A group with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers assess an area near Santiago Creek in Mora County that could be affected by flood damage in the burn scar of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Nearly $47 million from Senate Bill 6, which provides no-interest loans to cities and counties struggling to pay for damage incurred during the largest blaze in state history, has been allocated to recovery projects in Mora and San Miguel counties.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

One of the rare bills that received unanimous support from New Mexico lawmakers during the legislative session earlier this year — $100 million for recovery efforts in the two counties hit hardest by the state’s largest wildfire — seems to be paying off.

Lawmakers backing Senate Bill 6, which provides no-interest loans to cities and counties struggling to pay for damage incurred during the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, said they wanted to get money quickly to local governments as they waited for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. About five months after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed SB 6 into law, nearly $47 million of the $100 million recovery fund has been allocated to projects in Mora and San Miguel counties.

Most of the funding is going toward road, bridge and culvert projects, said Wayne Propst, Cabinet secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration.

Recommended for you