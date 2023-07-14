A group with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers assess an area near Santiago Creek in Mora County that could be affected by flood damage in the burn scar of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Nearly $47 million from Senate Bill 6, which provides no-interest loans to cities and counties struggling to pay for damage incurred during the largest blaze in state history, has been allocated to recovery projects in Mora and San Miguel counties.
One of the rare bills that received unanimous support from New Mexico lawmakers during the legislative session earlier this year — $100 million for recovery efforts in the two counties hit hardest by the state’s largest wildfire — seems to be paying off.
Lawmakers backing Senate Bill 6, which provides no-interest loans to cities and counties struggling to pay for damage incurred during the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, said they wanted to get money quickly to local governments as they waited for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. About five months after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed SB 6 into law, nearly $47 million of the $100 million recovery fund has been allocated to projects in Mora and San Miguel counties.
Most of the funding is going toward road, bridge and culvert projects, said Wayne Propst, Cabinet secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration.
“We put this on the fast, fast track as soon as it was signed into law,” he said in an interview Friday.
Propst said he anticipates more requests from the two counties. Meanwhile, he added, two more projects in San Miguel County recently were approved for funding from SB 6, though they have not yet secured county approval.
“The beauty of this legislation is it gives [the counties] a head start,” Propst said. “They don’t have to wait for FEMA to cut the check. We’re doing that up front with no-interest loans that they can pay back once they do receive the money for the projects.”
He said there is no timeline for repaying the loans, but he expects that as FEMA provides funds for the public projects, the counties will repay the state.
Based on documents provided by the state Department of Finance and Administration, both counties are prioritizing road repairs and upgrades.
The project description for the San Miguel County funding — about $17 million so far — refers to “high velocity flooding” in the burn scar area from monsoon rains that washed out paved roads, though it does not cite which roads are in need of help.
The project description for the Mora County funding — about $30 million — cites rapid rainfall in the burn scar that saturated and weakened road subgrades around the county.
David Marshall Montoya, interim Mora County manager, said in an interview Friday the county plans to use the approved funding to address recovery efforts on 20 to 25 roads.
The money is aimed at permanent infrastructure work, he said.
FEMA still has to approve what is known as “cascading” work projects, initiatives that provide cover for a series of subsequent events that can cause trouble down the line, he said, adding he hopes that does not take too much time.
The county needs to get those funds approved so it can tackle “not just roads but mitigating measures to slow future water flow,” Montoya said.
While the county waits to start tackling recovery efforts based on prioritization, it invested funding from SB 6 in the Local Government Investment Pool, administered by State Treasurer Laura Montoya’s office, where it is earning interest, David Marshall Montoya said.
He said the money “allows us to jump-start these projects well before FEMA reimbursement. For a small county with a small operating budget — $2 million — we cannot afford to take on $30 million in road projects. Without [this legislation], we couldn’t make this happen.”
San Miguel County Commissioner Max Trujillo said the state is “doing a great job of making funding available to local governments to move those projects forward so we don’t have to wait for FEMA or another federal agency to navigate through miles of paperwork.”
Trujillo praised both the state Department of Finance and Administration and the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for their rapid response to the crisis. The agencies are tasked with supporting the counties’ efforts to justify their requests by proving the damage done was a result of the fire.
But, he said, it still seems the money is “not being disbursed in a timely manner. It will help eventually, but it’s not helping much today.”
Propst said his agency is working as quickly as it can.
Even with the money, he said, the fire was “a traumatic injury for Mother Earth and those communities up there. It’s going to take decades to heal.”