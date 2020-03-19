Republicans are calling for a special legislative session to discuss the effects and response to the global coronavirus outbreak as the state teeters toward "the brink of a major economic and fiscal crisis," a House Republican news release said.
Prior to the release, GOP House Minority Leader Jim Townsend of Artesia told The New Mexican on Thursday morning that the party sent a letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham calling for the special session amid concern over falling oil prices in a state that is heavily reliant on the oil and gas industry to fund state government.
"We believe it to be incredibly important to include the state Legislature in these extremely important decisions before they are made. The gravity of these decisions, and the effects on our constituents demands our involvement," the letter said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Oil spiked more than 22 percent today and the Saudis have announced a “transportation fee” that may help elevate world oil prices.
