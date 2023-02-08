When the State Game Commission elected longtime energy lobbyist Deanna Archuleta to serve as its chairwoman late last month, there was some hope the panel, wrought with turnover, might stabilize. 

It didn't happen. Archuleta submitted a three-sentence resignation letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

"Unfortunately, with my personal and professional obligations I am no longer able to serve you or your administration in the manner to which I would like to be able," she wrote.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community