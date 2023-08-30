Bryan Cranston, left, and Aaron Paul, cast members from Breaking Bad, strike Tuesday on a picket line outside Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif. The film and television industries remain paralyzed by Hollywood's dual actors and screenwriters strikes.
New Mexico was on the verge of breaking records for revenue generated by the film industry before a strike by the Writers Guild of America began in early May.
The strike, later joined by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, has continued, halting mainstream film and television productions.
The economic toll on the state's film industry, largely due to a dearth of new scripts, is unclear, but New Mexico Film Office Director Amber Dodson offered state lawmakers an optimistic view this week, describing a resilient industry that could restart almost immediately when the strikes end.
Business was booming in New Mexico for most of fiscal year 2023, generating more than $794 million, Dodson said Tuesday at a meeting of the interim legislative Economic and Rural Development and Policy Committee. The industry was on track to break the previous year's record of $855.4 million — "However, the strikes came into play," she said.
"We have a bunch of things in the pipeline and a lot of productions that are already charging," Dodson said, adding companies can "hit the switch" and get going quickly after the strikes are over. She noted the business quickly rebounded from shutdowns because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
With some production companies setting up shop in the state, such as Netflix and NBC Universal, she added, New Mexico is becoming "a production hub rather than a filming location where you just come in, shoot your Western and leave."
The writers' strike, which has well surpassed the 100-day mark, centers on compensation disputes, particularly as streaming services grow in popularity. Writers contend they receive a low amount of residual compensation for those programs, if any. Writers also want higher minimum salaries for jobs, arguing the industry has not kept up with rising inflation rates. And they, like the actors, are concerned about the growing use of artificial intelligence to both write scripts and create virtual actors for projects.
"Certainly production is impacted," Dodson said of the strikes. "It is a hard time for a lot of our crew right now."
Dodson said she has heard the strikes will be resolved by the end of the calendar year. "No one can know for sure, but things are progressing," she said.
Most film industry media outlets are reporting, however, that no clear end seems to be in sight. A columnist for the Los Angeles Times recently wrote, "The summer of labor unrest looks likely to stretch well into the fall and possibly the holiday season, disrupting studios’ movie schedules and awards season plans."
New Mexico for years has been a top spot for filmmakers, primarily because of a tax program that allows production companies to apply for 25% rebates on qualified expenses for projects shot in the state. Television production companies that bring long-term series, such as Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, can receive rebates of 30%. Additional incentives for filming in rural areas can bring the rebate up to 35% for some productions.
The rural economic film rebate initiative, recently updated by lawmakers to ensure nearly 30 counties can take advantage of it, paid off with $16.5 million in production spending in rural communities in fiscal year 2023, according to Dodson.
Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, said while that is helpful, it's a small percentage of the overall direct spending and "more needs to be done" to draw production companies into rural regions.
He also asked Dodson if there is a way to require film companies to include a title credit saying the film was shot in a particular New Mexico location. Dodson said she supports the idea.
The film business provides an "estimated" 8,000 jobs per year, Dodson said, noting IATSE Local 480, the local film technicians’ union, has about 2,000 regular members. The average film crew hourly wage is over $35, she added.