Hollywood Strikes

Bryan Cranston, left, and Aaron Paul, cast members from Breaking Bad, strike Tuesday on a picket line outside Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif. The film and television industries remain paralyzed by Hollywood's dual actors and screenwriters strikes. 

 Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

New Mexico was on the verge of breaking records for revenue generated by the film industry before a strike by the Writers Guild of America began in early May.

The strike, later joined by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, has continued, halting mainstream film and television productions.

The economic toll on the state's film industry, largely due to a dearth of new scripts, is unclear, but New Mexico Film Office Director Amber Dodson offered state lawmakers an optimistic view this week, describing a resilient industry that could restart almost immediately when the strikes end.

