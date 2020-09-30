State economists are projecting New Mexico will take in more revenue next year than previously expected, even as the novel coronavirus pandemic and falling oil production take a toll on the economy.
“Revenue data since the last forecast came in stronger-than-expected, in a manner seemingly inconsistent with the state’s economic conditions,” the economists wrote in a Legislative Finance Committee presentation slated to be given Wednesday.
Revenue for fiscal year 2022, which begins in July 2021, is now projected to be between $6.8 billion and $7.6 billion, according to the new estimates. In June, economists had estimated that figure at only $5.9 billion.
Economists noted that while the new estimates are higher than they were in June, they are still far below projections before the pandemic began. In December, economists had forecast fiscal year 2022 revenue at $7.9 billion.
Revenue for the current fiscal year is expected to come in between $6.4 billion and $7.3 billion. It could be a decline of between 7 percent and 19 percent from last fiscal year, according to the presentation.
The revenue outlook will depend on many unknown factors, including the spread of COVID-19, a potential vaccine, a recovery in the job market, and oil prices and production.
The projections were scheduled to be presented to legislators Wednesday by the secretaries of the state's finance and taxation departments and the chief economist at the Legislative Finance Committee.
