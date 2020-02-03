The state budget for fiscal year 2021 is now on its way to the House floor.
The House Appropriations and Finance Committee on Monday approved a pair of bills calling for a budget of $7.61 billion for next fiscal year, an increase of $529 million, or 7.5 percent, from the current year. The bills passed together on a vote of 11-5 along party lines, with Republicans arguing the spending increase was too high.
The panel passed versions of House Bill 2, the bulk of the budget, and House Bill 3, which covers appropriations for the state Department of Transportation, that represent a middle ground between the Legislative Finance Committee’s $7.54 billion budget recommendation and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s $7.68 billion spending plan.
“They’re happy with it. It’s been a very good working relationship,” said Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, chairwoman of the committee, speaking of the Governor’s Office. “Obviously they didn’t get everything they thought they were going to get.”
The spending proposed in HB 2 is $65 million higher than the Legislative Finance Committee's proposal, with early childhood and K-12 education accounting for the bulk of the difference. The new Early Childhood Education and Care Department would receive around $26 million more than contemplated in the Legislative Finance Committee's recommendation, with $16 million of that coming from the state's general fund.
The bill calls for a 5 percent salary increase for teachers, a 4 percent increase for other educational employees and 3 percent for all other state employees, Lundstrom said.
The full House is expected to vote on the bill Wednesday, she said.
