Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, discusses capital outlay projects at a Senate Finance Committee meeting in February. Though the state projects a surplus in its 2023 budget, Muñoz says it’s not raining money in New Mexico. ‘Everybody thinks they need more [money],’ Muñoz said. ‘We’ll see how well they used their money previously.’

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

State agencies lining up to present their annual spending requests to lawmakers this week are expected to seek hundreds of millions of dollars more for fiscal year 2024 than they received in the state’s record $8.5 billion budget for the current year.

The collective $665.6 million in additional general fund allocations, an overall 19 percent increase, would be just over a quarter of the $2.45 billion in new revenue the state government projected in August.

But those requests don’t include some of the largest state agencies, such as the Public Education Department, and the windfall forecast could drop as oil prices — a significant source of state funding — decline.

