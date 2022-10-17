Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, discusses capital outlay projects at a Senate Finance Committee meeting in February. Though the state projects a surplus in its 2023 budget, Muñoz says it’s not raining money in New Mexico. ‘Everybody thinks they need more [money],’ Muñoz said. ‘We’ll see how well they used their money previously.’
State agencies lining up to present their annual spending requests to lawmakers this week are expected to seek hundreds of millions of dollars more for fiscal year 2023 than they received in the state’s record $8.5 billion budget for the current year.
The collective $665.6 million in additional general fund allocations, an overall 19 percent increase, would be just over a quarter of the $2.45 billion in new revenue the state government projected in August.
But those requests don’t include some of the largest state agencies, such as the Public Education Department, and the windfall forecast could drop as oil prices — a significant source of state funding — decline.
Department leaders are likely to face reluctance from lawmakers to approve a spending surge.
It’s not raining money in New Mexico, said state Sen. George Muñoz, vice chairman of the Legislative Finance Committee, which will hear several agencies’ budget requests this week.
“Everybody thinks they need more [money],” Muñoz said. “We’ll see how well they used their money previously.”
He noted the $2.45 billion in additional revenue estimated for fiscal year 2023 was based on an oil price of $100 per barrel. The price is now around $75.
The New Mexico Tourism Department, the Department of Veterans Services, the Indian Affairs Department and the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will kick off the budget hearings Tuesday.
Detailed requests for most agencies aren’t yet available.
According to a newsletter the Legislative Finance Committee released late last week, the Children, Youth and Families Department will a seek an additional $34 million, a 14 percent increase, including about $28 million to beef up child protective services. The child welfare department has struggled with what leaders call a workforce crisis, with high rates of worker turnover and case overloads sometimes leading to dire outcomes for vulnerable kids.
Legislative reports released last month showed CYFD would need to raise salaries, offer hiring incentives and add dozens of positions to improve its performance.
Courts, district attorneys, public defenders and other agencies in the state’s judicial system are asking for an average increase of 9 percent, or a total of $33.6 million.
The Human Services Department is requesting $252 million more this year, an increase of 19 percent, “with $80 million of that slated to replace an expected drop in federal dollars for Medicaid,” the LFC newsletter said.
Human Services spokeswoman Marina Piña wrote in an email Monday the department also plans to continue improving and expanding the state’s behavioral health system and to overhaul its child support program to ensure more consistent payments.
Ray Seva, spokesman for the New Mexico Department of Veteran Services, said his agency will ask for $8.6 million — an increase of $1.5 million, or more than 21 percent, from this year’s budget. Among the top priorities is increased staffing to handle an expected rise in demand for services.
State Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe, said lawmakers likely will look at budget requests from two perspectives: recurring dollars and one-time spending.
The Legislature cannot afford to “allocate huge increases in the budgets with recurring dollars that may not be available next year or the year after,” she said, or it will find itself “scraping from fund balances” in a particularly lean year.
Muñoz said department heads should be prepared to hear that “a lot of recurring money will go into major tax reform this year.”
The Legislature will await final revenue estimates in January before fine-tuning its proposed budget, he added.
“Everybody’s going to be singing the same song they’ve been singing since 2009, but we’re not at those levels [anymore],” Muñoz said. He noted lawmakers have increased the state budget by nearly 30 percent in the last few years.
“When we get money, we spend it,” he said, “but we never plan for the future and we end up cutting.”