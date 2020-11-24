The New Mexico Legislature convened shortly before noon Tuesday with a goal of passing legislation to provide economic relief for residents and businesses hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The aid package would use federal CARES Act funding to provide grants for struggling small businesses, housing assistance, allocations for food banks and $1,200 in extra unemployment benefits for jobless workers.
The state Senate and House of Representatives each planned to introduce similar legislation at the same time to quicken the approval process.
Members of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee voted 14-3 to move the bill forward to a full House vote. Several Republicans who had voiced concern about the bill, including Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, and minority leader for the House, said they liked the more specific language inserted in the bill for today’s hearing, though none of the financial appropriations in the bill had changed. Legislators had been reviewing a draft discussion bill put together over the weekend.
However, Townsend did say he hopes House lawmakers will change language in the portion of the bill that creates small business grants of up to $50,000 for businesses challenged by the pandemic. Among the guidelines for those grants is that businesses most employ no more than 100 people. Townsend said he wanted to change that to up to “300 or 400” employers so more businesses will apply for the grants.
Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup and chair of the committee, said it’s vital legislators act on the bill now or the CARES Act money will leveret to the federal government by the end of the calendar year.
The Senate said the entire chamber would hold a hearing on its version of the measure before voting on whether to approve it.
“We have done a lot of work between the chambers, and I just want to state that the goal is to get out of here as soon as possible,” said Sen. Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe.
Senators continue to delve into details of the bill.
Sen. Jacob Candelaria questioned why Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham even called a special session and encouraged his colleagues to read and review her veto message from June.
"It's a fundamental question of this body," he said. "If the executive is going to maintain we have no authority to appropriate federal money and the executive could have simply done all of this without us being called back here, then this is a really expensive PR move."
Debbie Romero, acting secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration, said the governor's position hasn't changed. After lawmakers appropriated the $750 million in federal CARES Act funding in June, she said "it tied up those funds." Lawmakers must not reappropriate the funds through legislative action, adding the governor can't move the money on her own.
The bill calls for $100 million for a small business grant fund, allowing businesses to receive up to $50,000 each.
Democratic state Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino asked what would prevent businesses from asking for — and receiving — the maximum amount.
"Why would anyone ask for less than $50,000?" he asked.
Romero, the acting secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration, said the state has no plans to give every applicant the maximum amount.
"We want to make certain that we're leveraging the investment as much as possible," she said. "We want to make certain that we get that money out in appropriate sizes to benefit as many New Mexico businesses as possible."
As the session began, safety concerns amid the novel coronavirus pandemic were top of mind in the Senate.
"I appreciate that members are wearing face masks — that is part of the rules,” said Wirth, the majority leader. “Please keep them on, even if you’re speaking — I think it’s just the safest thing to do.”
Wirth noted the Capitol was closed to the public because of safety concerns.
“I want to acknowledge the challenge of public comment,” he said. “I just want to say that I very much appreciate the large volume of emails that I have received. I’m sure all of us have.”
Meanwhile, some protesters who demonstrated outside the Capitol before the start of the session voiced criticism about being prohibited from entering the building.
"You're letting the media in, but not the public?" one man yelled at New Mexico State Police officers and security personnel. "That's outrageous."
Most members of the Senate were working from the chamber floor Tuesday, while some members of the House took part virtually from their offices in the Capitol or from home.
Three new members of the House — Tara Lujan, Linda Serrato and Art De La Cruz — were sworn in at the start of Tuesday's session. All three were appointed to fill in seats vacated by House members who had resigned before the end of their terms.
