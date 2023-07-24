LOS ALAMOS — The Legislature may be able to regulate some portions of artificial intelligence as its use increases, but some experts during a legislative committee hearing Monday say it's unlikely lawmakers can do anything to stop it from proliferating. 

The quandary over AI — and government's ability to channel it into productive, rather than destructive, forms — dominated the hearing Monday that provoked some ideas for action but even more worries about the future.

Sen. Harold Pope Jr., D-Albuquerque, called the rise of artificial intelligence "scary."

Recommended for you