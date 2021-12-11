Alexandria Taylor doesn’t think New Mexico’s myth of tricultural harmony is good for all the state’s residents.
That’s because New Mexico has more than just three cultures, even if those groups represent only a fraction of the state’s roughly 2.1 million people, she said.
And sometimes, those other cultures get left out.
“When you forward the myth, you really erase all of us who don’t fit in those groups,” said the co-founder of the New Mexico Black Central Organizing Committee in Albuquerque.
Case in point: the legislative redistricting process playing out in the Legislature. While those involved in the process push to ensure adherence to the 1965 Voting Rights Act — designed to put an end to barriers that kept Black people and other minorities from voting — the primary ethnic groups being prioritized during the special session at the Roundhouse are Native Americans and Hispanics.
Native American groups have come to the forefront to ensure they maintain at least six House of Representatives districts with Native American-majority voters. And there has been much discussion of maintaining voting districts with a Hispanic majority.
But there has been little if any public discussion given to the state’s other racial and ethnic groups.
“Our numbers being as small as they are — including for the Asian American community — we are often overlooked and frankly excluded from a lot of conversations and decision-making here in the state,” said Mason Graham of the New Mexico Black Leadership Council in Albuquerque.
“We live in this progressive state that does take care of its ethnic groups and makes sure there is representation across minority groups, but we continue to see groups with lower populations get left out,” said Graham, who is Black.
Nationwide, there are reports of gerrymandering efforts that dilute the voting power of Black people, often by splitting areas with strong Black voter numbers into different precincts and districts — a process known in the redistricting world as “cracking.”
Another option — one that can sometimes work to a minority group’s benefit in small pockets — is known as “packing.” That happens when lawmakers change boundaries to move all voters of a particular race into one district, thus diluting their influence across several others.
Based on U.S. census data — which lawmakers use every 10 years to draw new boundaries for the U.S. House, state legislatures and, in New Mexico’s case, the Public Education Commission — Black people make up 2.6 percent of the state’s roughly 2.1 million people. Asian Americans make up 1.8 percent.
In comparison, Hispanics make up 49.3 percent of the state and Natives 11 percent.
Neither of those smaller groups has enough residents to hold a majority in any one district, but they want to be included in redistricting discussions with an eye toward making a difference 10 years from now.
“We want our voices to be heard,” said Sachi Watase, executive director of the New Mexico Asian Family Center in Albuquerque. “And because the Asian population is so often undercounted and underrepresented in civic processes, it’s important that our communities have equitable power in voting and that we are having the fair representation in the legislative process.”
Proposing their own map concepts is on that agenda. Graham and other Black activists pitched a House map proposal in early October that would keep the roughly 1,700 Black residents of Albuquerque’s International District together, and do the same for Clovis’ 2,000 Black residents.
Though the map did not gain traction with the committee, it speaks to the dedication Black New Mexicans have in ensuring they are not overlooked, he said.
“We want to be put in one district to increase our power as much as possible,” he said.
But these activists acknowledge they have to do more to become part of that process before the next round of redistricting in a decade.
Getting their own community members involved is a challenge, they said.
Sometimes, Watase said, something as simple as a language difference can stop people from showing up at public meetings, such as the ones that were held to present and discuss different redistricting plans over several months this year.
Her organization has interpreters who can translate nine Asian languages, but there are a lot more languages to consider, and scheduling translators to match with those who need them can be tough, she said.
Graham said one challenge is persuading Black voters to get involved in the process because they have long been “historically ignored.” Referring back to the tricultural myth, he said “a lot of folks may think, ‘That’s not for me’ because they’re not Hispanic or Native American or white.”
“They say, ‘I’m Black, and this doesn’t matter because they don’t listen to me,’ and that’s a shame.”
Their communities banded together late this summer to take part in the Citizen Redistricting Committee hearings, which shaped the final maps that committee recommended to the Legislature for consideration. They also joined a coalition backing a congressional map dubbed “the people’s map.”
To some degree that map, which has faced Republican criticism, has morphed into Senate Bill 1, which would move parts of Albuquerque into the southern 2nd Congressional District, a seat generally held by Republicans. The southern halves of Zuni and Isleta pueblos also would be part of the district.
The 1st Congressional District would continue to encompass most of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho and surrounding communities, but would also take in all of Lincoln County in Southern New Mexico.
Alexandria Taylor, who is Black, said joining with other cultural community organizations, including Native American and Hispanic entities, increases Black and Asian voter influence in the state and helps draw attention to some of the smaller-population minority groups.
What role other minority groups with smaller voter population numbers play in the issue is unclear. Spokesman Tahir Gauba of the Islamic Center of New Mexico in Albuquerque said while his group has not reached out to lawmakers about redistricting, “it looks like they are not paying attention to smaller minority groups. I can say we are not part of the discussion.”
Nevertheless, Taylor said Black people will continue to push to be part of the conversation.
“We’re here,” she said. “You can’t say you didn’t hear from Black people. We want to be involved.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.