Whenever you get a whiff of the scent of roasting green chile, you are smelling the state's official aroma.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 188, codifying the iconic smell as New Mexico's aroma, during a Tuesday ceremony in Las Cruces.
"Another 'first' today! We are the first state in the nation to have an official state aroma," the governor tweeted after signing the bill at Monte Vista Elementary School.
Sen. Bill Soules, D-Las Cruces, introduced the bill in this year's legislative session with the support of the elementary school students, who testified in favor of the legislation during committee hearings on the bill.
Soules said in an interview Wednesday the school's student body showed up "hooting and hollering" in support of the governor's action.
He said the best part of the process was working with the students who wanted the bill passed and introducing them to how the legislative process works. "They will forever remember they were involved in state government," he said.
The Senate voted 31-4 to support the bill, with some Republican lawmakers arguing jokingly the state aroma should be cannabis, which is now legal, or "dairy air," as one senator put it.
Members of the House of Representatives responded more kindly to the proposal, voting 57-0 to approve it.
During a 60-day session in which tax policy, public education, crime and water conservation were big-ticket items, Soules' bill captured the attention of national media outlets ranging from The Washington Post to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Colbert joked he thought New Mexico’s official aroma “was an abandoned RV that a bobcat is living in.”
Among other official symbols, New Mexico has a state bird (the roadrunner), a state tree (the piñon), a state flower (the yucca) and a state song ("O Fair New Mexico").
Whether Lujan Grisham's claim New Mexico is the only state in the country to have an official aroma is unclear. An online search on the matter led nowhere.
But a Hella Wealth website article says a company called Homesick Candles has created an official candle scent for every state. And guess what? New Mexico's candle scent is green.
But not green chile.
"Green cacti grow in the dry desert air," the Homesick Candles website says. "Bright notes of lime and desert sands are balanced by rich cedar, sandalwood, and cool musk."