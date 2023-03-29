Whenever you get a whiff of the scent of roasting green chile, you are smelling the state's official aroma.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 188, codifying the iconic smell as New Mexico's aroma, during a Tuesday ceremony in Las Cruces.

"Another 'first' today! We are the first state in the nation to have an official state aroma," the governor tweeted after signing the bill at Monte Vista Elementary School.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.