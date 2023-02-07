One of the biggest battles of this year's legislative session — the fight over gun control — took center stage Tuesday at the Capitol.

Perhaps predictably, it drew a passionate audience, one likely to grow as a pair of measures continue to move through the Legislature's committee process.

Supporters and opponents of two gun bills — one imposing a 14-day waiting period on a firearms purchase and another banning the possession, use and transfer of assault weapons — showed up in force to testify before the House Consumer & Public Affairs Committee.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

