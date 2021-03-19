After a highly charged, hourslong late-night debate that ended early Friday, the New Mexico Senate approved a bill that would require private employers to provide paid sick leave to their workers.
The 25-16 vote around 2:30 a.m. Friday was largely along party lines, with one exception: Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, joined with Republicans to vote against the proposal, which now heads to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The Senate stripped an amendment from House Bill 20 that would have included government employees, sparking a tense confrontation between one of the sponsors of the bill — Sen. Mimi Stewart, who insisted the measure was designed only for the private sector — and Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, who said he felt passionately that the legislation should cover all New Mexico workers. Both senators are Albuquerque Democrats.
Sen. Joe Cervantes also argued the measure shouldn't exclude public workers.
"Let me cut to the chase, and let's lay it out there straight," said Cervantes, a Las Cruces Democrat.
"Why wouldn't we be willing to give [government workers] that benefit?" he asked. "The argument you've been told is they already get it or they get something better. But the bill already says that if they get better [sick leave benefits], they get better. That's not the reason. The real reason is we don't want to pay for it."
However, Cervantes later voted in favor of the bill without the amendment including the public sector.
HB 20 would require all private employers in the state, no matter the size of their workforce, to provide workers with at least one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours they work, or 64 hours per year.
Republican senators pushed unsuccessfully for an amendment to exclude temporary, part-time and seasonal workers, saying it would help assuage concerns about the impact on agricultural businesses.
"There are winners and losers in this bill, and I want to be very clear that agriculture will be a very big loser," said Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte.
Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, filibustered for more than an hour, lambasting the actions of Democrats, many of whom left the floor while he spoke.
"Now I understand why there's a fence around us," the loquacious lawmaker said, referring to the chain-link fence erected around the state Capitol over security concerns following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
"The people of New Mexico need to be protected from us. We need to be caged," he said.
Around 1:20 a.m., Sharer warned, "The sun will come up before I shut up. I've had enough, just straight up had enough." But in what appeared to be at the prompting of the Republican floor leader, Sen. Greg Baca of Belen, Sharer ended his stonewalling.
Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, called the bill "a real slap to the face of business owners in the state of New Mexico."
Chambers of commerce and business owners around the state have voiced concerns about the bill, calling it unreasonable and unfair, especially after the economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic. The business community advocated for employers with fewer than 15 workers to be exempt from the proposed law, and they have pushed for a tax credit to offset the leave costs as an alternative.
Lujan Grisham has indicated she would sign the bill as long as it contained a yearlong administrative delay designed to help businesses, as well as the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, prepare for the new mandate.
Stewart said the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the need for paid sick leave.
"We had front-line workers that started getting sick. We had front-line workers that spread the disease. We had front-line workers who had no paid sick leave," she said. "We had spouses and brothers and uncles and aunts that got very sick with no one to care for them because their families had to go to work."
But, she said, it doesn't apply to state and local government workers because their benefits are outlined elsewhere in state statute.
