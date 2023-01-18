Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s push to ban assault weapons in New Mexico may dominate the Legislature’s discussion on guns.

But it will have company.

Several gun-related bills have been or will be introduced in this year’s 60-day session, promising a battle royale over the role of guns in a state with a long history of gun ownership — and a searing violence problem.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community