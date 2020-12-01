John Arthur Smith, an eight-term state senator who lost his bid for reelection this year, resigned Monday, citing a desire to spend more time with his family and leave the legislative life behind.
Smith, D-Deming, who had served as chairman of the influential Senate Finance Committee, stepped down less than a week after lawmakers held a special one-day legislative session and about six weeks before the end of his term.
"I didn't see where staying on any longer would benefit me or benefit the state," Smith, 78, said Tuesday.
Also, Sen. Richard Martinez, a Democrat from Ojo Caliente, submitted his resignation early this week, said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth.
Martinez did not return a call seeking comment Tuesday.
The departures were no surprise. Both men lost their Democratic primaries in June.
Smith lost the primary for the Senate District 35 seat to Neomi Martinez-Parra. Republican Crystal Diamond defeated Martinez-Parra in the general election.
Martinez, who was convicted of drunken driving late last year, was defeated in Northern New Mexico's District 5 by Democrat Leo Jaramillo, who won the general election.
Smith said he made his decision after the special session, which resulted in a bill providing $330 million in mostly federal funds to those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith was known as a conservative Democrat who held the line when it came to drawing from the state's reserve funds. Even among other Democrats, he became known as "Dr. No" for his many refusals to fund various initiatives over the decades.
He also was a sharp negotiator who won praise for his ability to work with both Republicans and Democrats, as well as an array of governors, to craft large-scale finance and policy bills.
"Many people didn't agree with me when it came to finances," he said. "I always treated the state money as if it was my own to spend, and I was always worried about revenues."
Though the interim Legislative Finance Committee will hold one more set of hearings before the end of the year, in which Smith would have taken part, he said there is little he can do now to make a difference.
"I don't dwell on the past," he said of his 32 years in the Senate. "I've never been one to say, 'I wish I had done that,' because in most cases, I did."
It's unclear whether anyone will step into those two positions before the start of the next legislative session, scheduled to begin in mid-January.
Usually, county commissioners in the district recommend replacements to the governor.
Wirth said he did not know if the same process would be used to fill Smith and Martinez's seats, with so little time left before the session.
