James Mountain, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's controversial pick to head the state Indian Affairs Department, could spend most of his first year in office as Cabinet secretary-designate.

State Sen. Katy Duhigg, an Albuquerque Democrat who chairs the Senate Rules Committee — the first stop for the governor's appointees before they face a confirmation hearing in the full Senate — said Thursday the Senate is unlikely to hold a hearing for Mountain before the end of this year's 60-day legislative session.

"He has not been submitted to the Rules Committee for confirmation; my understanding is that he will not be this session," Duhigg said.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.