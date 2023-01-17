Give state Sen. Harold Pope credit. Unlike so many legislators who have come before him, he’s not interested in using his seat as a springboard to a lucrative career as a lobbyist.

His position isn’t going to win him any popularity contests at the Capitol.

That’s because Pope, D-Albuquerque, has filed a bill to bar legislators from accepting compensation as lobbyists for two years after their political service ends. The measure also contains a two-year prohibition on employers of lobbyists. Businesses and organizations could not compensate former legislators as lobbyists, also for two years after lawmakers leave office.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-490-1048.

