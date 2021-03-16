The New Mexico Senate was debating a contentious proposal late Tuesday that would open the door to civil rights complaints against government agencies in state court and remove “qualified immunity” as a legal defense in such cases.
The proposed New Mexico Civil Rights Act comes after nearly a year of civil unrest in the aftermath of several deadly incidents of police brutality that rocked the nation and led to calls for reform.
“I think all of us watched in horror eight minutes and 46 seconds of a police officer’s knee on George Floyd’s neck as he told the officer that he couldn’t breathe and other officers stood and watched,” said Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, referring to an unarmed Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last year.
“The horror of that video caused us as a country to once again reexamine and reevaluate our civil rights and our justice system, and our interaction between our society and the protection of those rights in government,” added Cervantes, the Senate sponsor of the bill.
The measure would eliminate a legal doctrine known as qualified immunity as a defense to civil rights complaints filed against government agencies in state District Court. The doctrine shields government workers, including police, from personal liability under federal law when workers are accused of violating people’s constitutional rights.
Currently, lawsuits alleging violations of U.S. constitutional rights are filed in federal court. House Bill 4 would create a path to filing similar claims in a state court under the New Mexico Bill of Rights.
An amended version of the bill caps damages at $2 million per claimant for each “occurrence.”
At the start of Tuesday’s late-night hearing, the Senate approved a number of changes to the bill, including eliminating mandatory attorney fees, a big concern for local governments. The proposal would allow a prevailing party to receive attorney fees, but only at the discretion of a judge.
Other changes would require notice of a potential claim involving law enforcement to a government agency within a year and exclude incidents that happened before July 2021.
“The provision that strikes mandatory fees, I think, is a huge concession to the local governments who have raised various concerns on this bill,” said Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque.
Cervantes said the changes reflect “the ongoing efforts of the [sponsors] to try and be reasonable in response to concerns brought by city and county governments.”
City and county government officials across the state have voiced the loudest opposition to the bill, saying it could lead to higher insurance rates and costly settlements for wrongdoing among employees, as well as force agencies to divert resources from essential services to lawsuits.
They also contend the bill does nothing to address the type of misconduct it seeks to prevent.
“Giving us a punitive measure on the back end, the financial guillotine on the back end, is not going to solve the problem,” AJ Forte, executive director of the New Mexico Municipal League, told lawmakers last month.
The bill is being sponsored by three attorneys: House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe; Rep. Georgene Louis, D-Albuquerque; and Cervantes.
“Let me take a moment … to let this body know that I have practiced law for 30 years, and I’ve never brought a civil rights claim under Section 1983 [which allows for lawsuits against government over civil rights violations] against a law enforcement officer,” Cervantes said at the start of the hearing. “This is not my practice or area of law, and I have no conflict of interest or financial motive in bringing this legislation.”
The measure triggered an ethics complaint against Egolf alleging he stands to benefit financially from the measure if it becomes law. Egolf has called the complaint baseless. The State Ethics Commission has indicated two of three charges in the complaint likely would be dismissed but that a third is still under review.
The law would apply to a large number of public bodies, from municipalities to school districts. Acequia associations and soil and water conservation districts would be among the few organizations that would be exempt.
If a person's civil rights are violated by someone, that person should be able to seek remedy in the courts; that is the problem this bill is trying to solve, and it solves it. This bill is only expensive if members of state government are violating people's rights and financial remedy is an acceptable outcome to make the party whole. If members are truly concerned this will be expensive then maybe they can solve the problem at the source, rather than kill a bill that brings justice to New Mexicans.
