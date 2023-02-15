A Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require the state Corrections Department to review all phone calls made or received by an inmate in his or her final 90 days in prison — an apparent nod to one of the biggest controversies during last year's gubernatorial election.

Senate Bill 451 also would require the state Parole Board to audit a prisoner's earned good-behavior deductions to ensure he or she is eligible to get out of prison early.

A similar proposal was pitched by Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti during the 2022 campaign as he attempted to paint Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as being soft on crime. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.