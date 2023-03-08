030823-Leg01rgb.jpg

Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque, speaks with her expert witnesses, including Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, left, during the Senate discussion Wednesday on House Bill 4. The voting rights bill, which would restore the voting rights of convicted felons the day they get out of prison, among other provisions, passed the chamber and is now headed back to the House for a concurrence vote.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Tears welled up Wednesday in the eyes of Los Alamos County Clerk Naomi Maestas when she recalled the experience of a voter who was turned away at the polls.

He was a convicted felon who had served his sentence and met the conditions of his release.

"He came into our polling place to vote. Unfortunately, the paperwork never got to us. He was literally in tears."

