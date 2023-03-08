Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque, speaks with her expert witnesses, including Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, left, during the Senate discussion Wednesday on House Bill 4. The voting rights bill, which would restore the voting rights of convicted felons the day they get out of prison, among other provisions, passed the chamber and is now headed back to the House for a concurrence vote.
Tears welled up Wednesday in the eyes of Los Alamos County Clerk Naomi Maestas when she recalled the experience of a voter who was turned away at the polls.
He was a convicted felon who had served his sentence and met the conditions of his release.
“He came into our polling place to vote. Unfortunately, the paperwork never got to us. He was literally in tears.”
A bill the Senate passed Wednesday after a nearly three-hour debate would remove such barriers to voting. Among other things, House Bill 4 would restore the voting rights of convicted felons the day they get out of prison.
The measure passed the Democratic-controlled chamber on a party-line 27-14 vote and now goes back to the House for a concurrence vote on changes adopted by the Senate before it can reach the desk of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
It comes a year after a similar bill died in a filibuster in the final hours of the 2022 legislative session. The resurrected bill has many of the same provisions as last year’s but left out others, including a proposal to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote.
In addition to restoring convicts’ voting rights immediately upon their release from incarceration, even if they’re on probation or parole, HB 4 would institute an automatic voter registration system through the Motor Vehicle Division, create a permanent absentee voter list and make Election Day a state holiday.
The bill also enacts the Native American Voting Rights Act, which would align precinct boundaries with political boundaries of tribes and pueblos; require translation services at polls; and allow voters living on tribal land to designate a tribal government building as their mailing address.
Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque, one of the bill sponsors, praised the courage and perseverance of Isleta Pueblo’s Miguel Trujillo, who successfully fought for the right of Native Americans to vote in New Mexico, a right received in 1948.
“We must also recognize our role in disenfranchising Native voters in New Mexico and the long way we have to go in eliminating double standards for our state’s original inhabitants,” Duhigg said.
The Native American Voting Rights Act hasn’t drawn any opposition as HB 4 has made its way through the Legislature. Other provisions of the bill, however, have generated resistance from some lawmakers and members of the public.
“I am incredibly disappointed in the Secretary of State and Democratic legislators who put progressive special interests above the people of New Mexico with the passage of this legislation,” Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, said in a statement after the vote. “The only beneficiaries of this legislation are felons and those seeking to compromise the integrity of our elections.”
Republicans introduced a series of amendments, including a proposal to give citizens completing a transaction at the Motor Vehicle Division the opportunity to decline to be registered to vote on the spot, which was rejected on a party-line vote. Under the bill, qualified electors will be automatically registered to vote and then receive a postcard in the mail about a month later giving them the option to opt out at that point.
Republicans said New Mexico already makes it easy to register to vote, including online.
“I didn’t have to leave the house. I didn’t have to ask for a form from anybody. Man, it was super easy,” Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, said about his experience reregistering to vote online. “I didn’t need the DMV to register me because I’m a thinking human being. I can do it myself online.”
Brandt said he didn’t understand why the state would want to “force” people to vote.
“The bill in its current form violates the Constitution because it violates people’s rights to not be registered to vote,” Brandt said.