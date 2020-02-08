The New Mexico Senate unanimously passed a bill Saturday that would remove a delay in releasing public records pertaining to claims against the government, as legislators admonished financial settlements made under the past administration of Gov. Susana Martinez.
An amended version of Senate Bill 64, sponsored by Sen. Sander Rue and three other lawmakers, would remove the 180-day period the public must currently wait for the disclosure of such settlements. It also would eliminate criminal penalties for revealing confidential records related to these types of claims.
Lawmakers said they were propelled to introduce the bill after settlements were made in the final days of the Martinez government, many without sufficient documentation or investigation, according to the state auditor. During debate Saturday, senators had harsh words for officials from that administration and their attorneys.
“We should be outraged,” Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, told the chamber. “I thought I’d seen every kind of fraud available to politicians until I saw this one.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.