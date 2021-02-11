After more than three hours of emotional debate Thursday, members of the New Mexico Senate voted 25-17 to repeal a decades-old and unenforceable law criminalizing the abortion procedure.
Two Democrats — Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup and Sen. Pete Campos of Las Vegas — sided with 15 Republicans in opposing the bill.
The legislation goes next to the House of Representatives for consideration.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has said she would sign the bill if it reached her desk, issued a statement after the vote.
“This is a simple bill," she wrote. "And it is powerful in its simplicity. It affirms a woman’s self-evident autonomy over her own body. And it ensures no health care provider in our state may be criminalized for providing health care. I thank and applaud the women senators who spoke in such personal terms in their supportive testimony today. This was a moment for common-sense leadership and I am grateful to the lawmakers and advocates who have met that moment.”
Similar attempts to repeal the old law have failed in past legislative sessions.
Several women in the Senate shared their personal stories and called for support of the measure.
“We can hold our own moral values on abortion and still trust a woman, a pregnant person and their family to make that decision for themselves,” said Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, who was one of the sponsors of the bill.
Democratic Sen. Carrie Hamblen of Las Cruces, who identifies as a lesbian, spoke about what she called an uncomfortable conversation with a college nurse about the use of birth control. That was something she did not have to worry about, she said.
Hamblen said the experience put a spotlight on the failure of “a one-size-fits-all approach to providing health care to women, treating all women the same despite differences in our lives, our experiences and our biology.”
In the first 20 minutes of the debate, several GOP senators posed passionate objections to an amendment to the bill that, they said, removes the word “criminal.”
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, a Santa Fe Democrat who co-sponsored the bill, said the amendment was “cleanup” measure.
Republican efforts to derail it failed.
This is a developing story. Check back with more details.
A "controversial" repeal of an unenforceable law that is superseded by the US Supreme Court? C'mon editors, do better.
The law is only unenforceable if Roe v. Wade remains the law of the land. You might be aware that the Republicans have managed to get a conservative majority on the SCOTUS. So there is a real risk of it being overturned.
Now let's get it through the house.
can not regulate human reproduction .. should eliminate this law completely
