From left, Marshal Martinez, Ellie Rushforth and Erin Armstrong react Tuesday to comments from Sen. David Gallegos, R-Eunice, comparing abortions in New Mexico to the Holocaust as Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque, right, responds. “As a Jewish person, it is really offensive when folks trot out the Holocaust to make political points,” she said. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

A bill to protect access to abortion and gender-affirming health care in New Mexico amid pushback from communities in more conservative parts of the state is one step closer to reaching the desk of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

After nearly three hours of emotional and, at times, heated debate Tuesday, the Senate passed House Bill 7, which would prohibit local governments from restricting or blocking access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care.

The bill, which still has to go back to the House of Representatives for a concurrence vote on amendments, passed the Senate on a 23-15 vote, with Democrat Pete Campos of Las Vegas joining Republicans in opposition.

