The state Senate passed a nearly $9.6 billion spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year Sunday amid accusations the proposed budget was hijacked at the eleventh hour. 

Discussion on the proposed budget, which would increase spending by almost 14%, or more than $1 billion, also came with a warning from the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee: The level of spending is unsustainable.

"New Mexico had better be prepared in our future for the plateauing of oil and gas, and that's not too many years away," said Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.