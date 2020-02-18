The Senate Finance Committee announced its changes to the state's main budget bill on Tuesday, reducing non-recurring appropriations by $142.5 million from the House's legislation and curtailing proposed spending on roads and teacher salary raises in order to bring up reserve levels.
The panel unanimously approved its amendments to the $7.6 billion budget for the 2021 fiscal year. That gives the budget a 7.6 percent increase over the current year and brings reserves to 25 percent. The legislation now moves to the Senate floor.
The Senate Finance’ Committee's amendments to House Bill 2 include increasing appropriations for a new early childhood trust fund from $300 million to $320 million. It also gives all public employees, including teachers, a 4 percent pay raise across the board. That represents a step down from the 5 percent teacher hike called for in the House proposal.
The committee decided to fund Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s proposed Opportunity Scholarship, although at a significantly lower level than the governor had asked for and specifically targeting students in need. Lujan Grisham had called for the program to provide free tuition for all New Mexicans.
Before approving the bill, several members of the committee expressed concern that it increases spending too much and is overly dependent on oil and gas revenue. Chairman Sen. John Arthur Smith pointed out the budget increase is three times higher than inflation in New Mexico.
"Quite frankly, it’s more than what I would like to have had," said Smith, D-Deming. "I don’t think any one of us can walk away from here and say spending was controlled."
