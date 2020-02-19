A bill that would prevent sexual harassment and other workplace claims from being shrouded in secrecy through gag orders imposed in settlement agreements is one step closer to becoming law in New Mexico.
The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously endorsed House Bill 21 on Wednesday morning.
But as the legislative session nears its final hours, the measure still needs approval from the full Senate before heading to the governor's desk.
HB 21 received unanimous support in the House last week.
The measure, sponsored by Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil, D-Albuquerque, would prohibit private employers from requiring nondisclosure agreements in out-of-court settlements related to workers' complaints of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation on the job. If such an agreement — intended to protect the reputation of an offender and pave the way for further predation, the bill's advocates argued — is included in the settlement of a complaint, it would be unenforceable under the proposed legislation.
The bill isn't just to protect victims of workplace harassment, attorney Tim White told the Senate Judiciary Committee.
"This is important to protect the next person in line," White said. "Because the real evil here that we are trying to avoid is the serial predator, the serial harasser, the serial discriminatory workplace. ... This is to protect everybody in New Mexico in the workplace from being the next in line."
Nondisclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases have come under intense scrutiny following the rise of the #MeToo movement — in particular as scandals erupted involving high-profile figures such as Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, who used the deals to silence their accusers.
Several states already have banned the agreements.
Hochman-Vigil's bill comes as a New York jury is deliberating rape charges against Weinstein in a criminal trial that began last month.
Workers settling a sexual harassment or discrimination claim in New Mexico could still request a confidentiality clause to protect their own identity under HB 21.
Chris Papaleo, a University of New Mexico law student who said he has researched nondisclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases, spoke in favor of the bill Wednesday. He said he found 75 percent of sexual harassment claims in the state are resolved through settlements, and 95 percent of settlements involve a nondisclosure agreement.
"Almost 40 percent of victims are the victim of a serial harasser," Papaleo added.
David Jaramillo, a lobbyist for the New Mexico Trial Lawyers Association, said the measure is a priority for the group. "The gag order that is imposed upon the victim is actual further damage to the victim," he said.
