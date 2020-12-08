In his farewell speech, U.S. Sen. Tom Udall spoke of the chamber with glowing reverence and harsh criticism Tuesday — touting accomplishments made through bipartisan efforts and bemoaning the polarizing politics that have overtaken the Senate during his 12-year tenure.
The divisiveness has paralyzed the Senate, rendering it unable to pass much-needed legislation to combat the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, racial injustice and other crises, said Udall, a New Mexico Democrat who chose not to run for reelection.
"The Senate is broken," Udall said. "It's not working for the American people. Unfortunately, the structures we have built reward us for hurting one another."
Udall, 72, said the framework must be reformed if the Senate is to ever make real progress in passing meaningful legislation.
Udall touted the highlights of his conservation record, including his part in passing the Great American Outdoors Act and fending off legislation that would've led to deep funding cuts in environmental oversight.
He also emphasized the importance of conservation, noting, "Protecting nature is protecting humanity. It's just that simple."
At times, he seemed to be making a case for why he'd be a good choice for secretary of the U.S. Interior Department. According to several published reports, he is on President-elect Joe Biden's short list for the position, as are two other New Mexico Democrats — U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who had been considered by Biden for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, recently turned down the secretary of the interior post, transition officials have said.
Another Democrat with roots in New Mexico also is a potential candidate for the job. Michael Connor, who has family ties to Taos Pueblo and was born in Las Cruces, served as a deputy interior secretary under President Barack Obama.
Udall's supporters have argued he is the ideal pick for the post because of his record championing environmental causes and because he wouldn't have to vacate a political seat. Also, his father, Stewart Udall, was interior secretary for eight years in the 1960s.
Rep. Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat, was elected in November to fill Udall's Senate seat.
Udall's message to Luján and other colleagues was simple: Get the Senate working again.
A big contributor to gridlock is the rule that requires 60 votes before most bills can move forward and allows filibusters to further delay action, Udall said.
"The founders did not envision a Senate requiring 60 votes to act," Udall said. "The filibuster came to be through historical accident. And it is now woven into the institutional framework."
The filibuster was supposed to be a means for the majority and minority parties in the Senate to find common ground and instead has led to "a deep paralysis," Udall said.
Meanwhile, the campaign finance system is out of control, Udall said.
Money from secret sources floods campaigns to buy political influence, drowning out the voices of the common voters, Udall said. At the same time, voting rights are under attack, further disenfranchising people, he added.
"It's no surprise that America's faith in government is declining," Udall said.
Campaign financing and cumbersome Senate rules must be reformed and civility restored, Udall said.
"We are becoming better and better political warriors," Udall said. "We're good at landing a punch, exposing the hypocrisy, riling each other up. But we aren't fostering our better angels. Each time we hurt each other, it sets us back."
Udall said the current Senate system rewards extremism and punishes compromise. It doesn't align with most voters but instead bends to the "tyranny of the minority" who are super wealthy and out of touch, he said.
Most Americans support pandemic relief, universal health care, action on global warming, racial justice and police reform, Udall said. "And so many other priorities that don't see much progress in the Senate."
Udall gave vivid descriptions of the toll climate change is taking on the planet and the effects the pandemic is wreaking on the U.S. He said New Mexico is in the crosshairs of both. But he expressed hope the two parties can set aside their animosity and work together on problems that threaten the country.
The Great American Outdoors Act is an example of a strong bipartisan effort that can happen when senators have their priorities straight, Udall said.
"All it takes is clear eyes and political will," Udall said. "And remembering that we may disagree in politics but not in the future we want for our children."
Credit to Udall for sponsoring proposed constitutional amendment to overturn Citizen’s United. The people are powerless as long as corporations are insipid people and money is vapid speech. Democratic Senators voted unanimously in favor in 2019.
No doubt Senator Udall addressed an empty chamber not revealed by the camera’s angle. His audience was out raising money for their next campaign.
The person replacing Udall was a card dealer with questionable credentials and doubtful he even graduated from college. I am sure Ben will just be there to vote, if that, and never author any legislation.
Well said and the Truth!! 👍
Yes, a hyper-partisan until the end. "The divisiveness has paralyzed the Senate, rendering it unable to pass much needed legislation to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, climate change, racial injustice and other crises, said Udall,..." Blaming others for his failings, and only one of these issues is a real bipartisan issue, the pandemic funding, but even that is larded with pork for his special interests who have bought and paid for his votes over the years, disgusting. The other issues he mentions are just left wing/socialist hallucinations. This fortunate son draft dodger is now gone, good riddance and let's hope he never touches anything having to do with government again.
[thumbdown][angry]
👍
