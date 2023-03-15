The chairman of the Senate Finance Committee said the chances lawmakers will approve a proposal to ask voters to pay them are "very tough."

Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, made the comment after a lengthy morning debate about the pros and cons of House Joint Resolution 8, which would allow voters to approve a constitutional amendment to create a citizens commission to study paying lawmakers. The commission would also suggest salary ranges for lawmakers, though the salaries would not kick in until July 2024.

Among other issues, Muñoz questioned whether the current Legislature could constitutionally bind a future Legislature to be paid. He also said the resolution does not clarify how lawmaker salaries would impact pension plans for former state employees who now serve as lawmakers. He said it's possible they would end up "double dipping."

