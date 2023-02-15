The Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee tabled a bill Wednesday that sought to keep defendants charged with certain violent crimes, including first-degree murder, behind bars without bond while they await trial.

The committee voted 4-3 to table Senate Bill 123 amid concerns it is unconstitutional. The action likely means the measure won't move forward during the session.

A fiscal impact report on the bill stated “litigation regarding its constitutionality should be expected” if it were enacted as proposed.